St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 7| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will play against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. The Cardinals are in first place in the National League Central with 80 wins at a winning percentage of 0.588. They have a great home record of 46-23 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

"Cut the hair, extend the lead...proven science"- Cardinals

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 48 wins at a winning percentage of 0.353, which is the lowest in the league. They have a poor away record of 26-41 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

Washington Nationals @Nationals



That’s the most by any rookie through his first 30 games in Nationals history. Joey Meneses has 41 hits in his first 30 @MLB games.That’s the most by any rookie through his first 30 games in Nationals history. Joey Meneses has 41 hits in his first 30 @MLB games.That’s the most by any rookie through his first 30 games in Nationals history. https://t.co/6jZ5DFbXjD

"Joey Meneses has 41 hits in his first 30 @MLBgames. That’s the most by any rookie through his first 30 games in Nationals history." - Nationals

The Cardinals are almost assured a playoff spot. Everyone has contributed scoring for the team alongside Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Arenado has an OPS of 0.919, 89 RBIs, 28 home runs at an average of 0.301 this season. Pitchers have done brilliantly for the team. Miles Mikolas is doing great this season with an ERA of 3.32, 127 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01.

The Nationals have done better in the last couple of games. Lane Thomas is contributing to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.722, 15 home runs, and 46 RBIs at an average of 0.246 this season. Pitching is a problem for the Nationals and they have lost games because of it. However, they have done well recently and would like to repeat the feat with a win in this game.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 7, 7:45 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +260 +1.5(+120) o8(-105) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -300 -1.5(-135) u8(-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Jorden Montgomery will start for the Cardinals. He has an ERA of 3.15, 129 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.06 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 0.00 with 4 Ks to his name.

Cory Abbott willl start for the Nationals. He has done well in the last seven days with an ERA of 0.00 and 1 Ks. He brings a little more comfort for the Nationals in this game.

Though with a record of 8-3 and this season's form, Montogomery is ahead of him for this game

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals prediction

It will be a high scoring game. The Cardinals are strong and are likely to play aggressively. The Nationals have done great in the recent past and would like to win this game.

The Cardinals will take a clue from the last game and have a better chance of winning this game due to the consistent pitchers and batters on the team.

Prediction :- The Cardinals will win this game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif