“Meanwhile the Yanks wait for Bader to come off the IL” "What team did he used to play for?" - MLB Twitter relentlessly trolls the New York Yankees as Jordan Montgomery continues to flourish with St. Louis

Someone’s pain is someone else’s gain. When the New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery on trade deadline day, not many could have envisioned that decision coming back to bite them.
But that’s exactly what has happened. Montgomery’s blistering form has helped turn what initially seemed like an underwhelming deal into a masterstroke for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Montgomery pitched six scoreless innings on Friday to help the Cardinals register a resounding 8-0 win against the Chicago Cubs. In doing so, he earned his fifth win in six starts for his new team. Yankees’ starting pitchers, on the other hand, have combined for four wins during the same period.
"Jordan Montgomery with another six-plus shutout innings tonight. What an awesome pickup by the Cardinals. Very good pitcher. Been everything they could’ve hoped for and more. Type of guy that joins a team already in a playoff spot and straps a rocket to their ass." - Jarred Carrabis
The Yankees sent Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader on deadline day. Since then, Montgomery has been outright sensational while Bader has been out injured and is yet to make his Yankees debut.
MLB Twitter has been relentlessly trolling the Yankees for what now looks like a terrible decision.
However, the entirety of the Yankees’ second-half troubles cannot be attributed to the Montgomery-Bader trade alone. Their offense has consistently struggled to deliver, making even one-run deficits seem insurmountable. Their pitching is part of the problem, but certainly not all of it.
Aaron Boone’s team went 10-19 in August and 15-26 in total since the All-Star break as their remarkable freefall continues. The Cardinals, on the other hand, maintain their optimism for a postseason run and sit 7.5 games clear at the top of the NL Central table.
Jordan Montgomery throws shade at his former club
Since being traded on deadline day by the Yankees, Jordan Montgomery has been a man on a mission, determined to make a statement.
While speaking to MLB insider John Denton, Montgomery was asked about the stunning improvement in his game since moving to St. Louis. He had a very interesting answer.
"What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page & I’m excited to be here. Every five days I want to go out & win.” - Jordan Montgomery
Now that his numbers speak for themselves, Montgomery can afford to throw some shade at his former club. The Yankees, given their current form, are in no position to strike back with banter of their own. Their AL East lead has shrunk to just four games, following their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays today.