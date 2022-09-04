“Meanwhile the Yanks wait for Bader to come off the IL” "What team did he used to play for?" - MLB Twitter relentlessly trolls the New York Yankees as Jordan Montgomery continues to flourish with St. Louis

Someone’s pain is someone else’s gain. When the New York Yankees traded Jordan Montgomery on trade deadline day, not many could have envisioned that decision coming back to bite them.

But that’s exactly what has happened. Montgomery’s blistering form has helped turn what initially seemed like an underwhelming deal into a masterstroke for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Montgomery pitched six scoreless innings on Friday to help the Cardinals register a resounding 8-0 win against the Chicago Cubs. In doing so, he earned his fifth win in six starts for his new team. Yankees’ starting pitchers, on the other hand, have combined for four wins during the same period.

Jared Carrabis @Jared_Carrabis Jordan Montgomery with another six-plus shutout innings tonight. What an awesome pickup by the Cardinals. Very good pitcher. Been everything they could’ve hoped for and more. Type of guy that joins a team already in a playoff spot and straps a rocket to their ass. Jordan Montgomery with another six-plus shutout innings tonight. What an awesome pickup by the Cardinals. Very good pitcher. Been everything they could’ve hoped for and more. Type of guy that joins a team already in a playoff spot and straps a rocket to their ass.

"Jordan Montgomery with another six-plus shutout innings tonight. What an awesome pickup by the Cardinals. Very good pitcher. Been everything they could’ve hoped for and more. Type of guy that joins a team already in a playoff spot and straps a rocket to their ass." - Jarred Carrabis

The Yankees sent Montgomery to the Cardinals in exchange for center fielder Harrison Bader on deadline day. Since then, Montgomery has been outright sensational while Bader has been out injured and is yet to make his Yankees debut.

MLB Twitter has been relentlessly trolling the Yankees for what now looks like a terrible decision.

Mike (deGrom2BOS) @mikehowarthjr @Jared_Carrabis Harrison Bader Yankee highlights are electrifying to be fair @Jared_Carrabis Harrison Bader Yankee highlights are electrifying to be fair

However, the entirety of the Yankees’ second-half troubles cannot be attributed to the Montgomery-Bader trade alone. Their offense has consistently struggled to deliver, making even one-run deficits seem insurmountable. Their pitching is part of the problem, but certainly not all of it.

Brandon Moor @RockChalkTown @Jared_Carrabis There’s a very real chance the Rays may only be 3 games back by the end of the weekend. @Jared_Carrabis There’s a very real chance the Rays may only be 3 games back by the end of the weekend.

Karim S @kman9924 @Jared_Carrabis Meanwhile the Yanks wait for Bader to come off the IL while Montas has been “meh” which he always has been on the road when he was with Oakland. @Jared_Carrabis Meanwhile the Yanks wait for Bader to come off the IL while Montas has been “meh” which he always has been on the road when he was with Oakland.

Aaron Boone’s team went 10-19 in August and 15-26 in total since the All-Star break as their remarkable freefall continues. The Cardinals, on the other hand, maintain their optimism for a postseason run and sit 7.5 games clear at the top of the NL Central table.

Jordan Montgomery throws shade at his former club

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

Since being traded on deadline day by the Yankees, Jordan Montgomery has been a man on a mission, determined to make a statement.

While speaking to MLB insider John Denton, Montgomery was asked about the stunning improvement in his game since moving to St. Louis. He had a very interesting answer.

John Denton @JohnDenton555 #STLCards LHP Jordan Montgomery was asked about his improvements since being traded by the #Yankees . He said: “What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page & I’m excited to be here. Every five days I want to go out & win.” #STLCards LHP Jordan Montgomery was asked about his improvements since being traded by the #Yankees. He said: “What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page & I’m excited to be here. Every five days I want to go out & win.”

"What trade? I don’t know what you are talking about. I don’t remember a trade. I’ve turned the page & I’m excited to be here. Every five days I want to go out & win.” - Jordan Montgomery

Now that his numbers speak for themselves, Montgomery can afford to throw some shade at his former club. The Yankees, given their current form, are in no position to strike back with banter of their own. Their AL East lead has shrunk to just four games, following their 2-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays today.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe