St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 8| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals will play against the Washington Nationals on Thursday. Both teams are playing great and have had two high scoring games between them.

The last game was decided in the final innings. The Nationals will take it with a pinch of salt and the Cardinals will take a lesson from it as both will look to improve in the next game.

"*deletes*" - Nationals

The Cardinals are in first place in the National League Central with 81 wins at a winning percentage of 0.591. They have a great home record of 47-23 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Nationals are in last place in the National League East with 48 wins at a winning percentage of 0.350, which is the lowest in the league. They have a poor away record of 26-42 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Cardinals are almost assured of a playoff spot. Everyone has contributed scoring for the team alongside Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Arenado has an OPS of 0.920, 90 RBIs, 28 home runs at an average of 0.301 this season. Pitchers have done brilliantly for the team. Miles Mikolas is doing great this season with an ERA of 3.32, 127 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.01.

The Nationals have done better in the last couple of games. Lane Thomas is contributing to the teams scoring. He has an OPS of 0.722, 15 home runs, and 46 RBIs at an average of 0.246 this season. Pitching is a problem for the Nationals and they have lost games because of it.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals match details

Fixture: Washington Nationals @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Thursday, September 8, 1:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER WASHINGTON NATIONALS +240 +1.5(+110) o8(-105) ST. LOUIS CARDINALS -300 -1.5(-130) u8(-115)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals best picks

Adam Wainwright will start for the Cardinals. He has an ERA of 3.21, 132 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.20 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 7.20 with 2 Ks to his name.

Josiah Gray willl start for the Nationals. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 10.80 and 2 Ks. He will look to perform better in this game

Wainwright is the favorite here, he is consistent and has delivered at crucial junctures.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Washington Nationals prediction

It will be a high scoring game. The Cardinals are strong and are likely to play aggresively from the start.

The Nationals have done great in the recent past in scoring runs. They would like to win this game with better pitching.

The Cardinals are favorites to win this game because of their scoring capabilities supported by good pitching.

Prediction: The Cardinals will win the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Gaelin Leif