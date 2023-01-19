Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 19| Australian Open 2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas is through to the third round of the 2023 Australian Open where he will take on Tallon Griekspoor at the Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, January 19th after defeating Rinky Hijikata 6-3, 6-0, 6-2 in a comfortable straight-sets victory. It was a dominating performance by the Greek as he led the match with seven aces. His win percentage on the first serve was high at 79 whereas Hijikata managed only 50. Tsitsipas was also ahead on his second serve, which stood at 70% whereas Hijikata's was only at 43%. He had a total of nine break-point opportunities and was able to get hold of six of them. The 24-year-old managed to win a total of 82 points whereas the Australian won a total of 43 points. He will now face the Dutchman, who won his second-round match against his fellow countryman.

Greikspoor is the Dutch No.2 and faced Dutch No.1 Botic van de Zandschulp, defeating him 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets. This was a great win for the Dutchman and he is now through to the third round for the first time at the Australian Open. His first-serve winning percentage made all the difference, which was at 72 compared to Zandschulp's at 62. Griekspoor had a total of five break-point opportunities and managed to take advantage of four of them. He won a total of 100 points whereas Zandschulp managed to win a total of 82 points.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Greikspoor: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Stefanos Tsitsipas -1100 -7.5 (+110) O 32.5 (-130) Talon Griekspoor +650 +7.5 (-135) U 32.5 (+110)

Tsitsipas has started off strong in the tournament and is looking very sharp. He is seeded No.3 in the tournament and with Rafael Nadal out of the tournament, he has one serious contender less to think about.

Griekspoor is currently ranked 63 in the ATP rankings. This will be his first third-round appearance and will be looking to give Tsitsipas a tough time on the court.

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Greikspoor: Match Details

Fixture: Stefanos Tsitsipas @ Tallon Griekspoor

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne Park

Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Tallon Griekspoor: Betting Prediction

The two players will be facing each other for the first time and that too in the third round of a Grand Slam. Although Tsitsipas is clearly in a stronger position to qualify, there have been enough upsets in the tournament already to show anything is possible.

Final Prediction: Stefanos -7.5 (+110)

