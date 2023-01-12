Australian Open 2023 draw live-streaming details: When and where to follow

The 2023 Australian Open will take place from January 16- 29 with most of the top players already practicing for the tournament in Melbourne.

Last year's edition of the Grand Slam saw some stellar performances in both the men's and women's singles events. Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty were crowned the singles champions following final victories over Daniil Medvedev and Danielle Collins respectively.

Barty will not defend her title as she announced her retirement from tennis shortly after her victory. Nadal will enter the tournament as the defending champion but his recent performances haven't been particularly impressive as he has won only one out of six singles matches since his fourth-round exit at the US Open.

The Spaniard, however, has often saved his best for Majors and can challenge for the title given his quality, experience, and mentality.

Novak Djokovic will be arguably the heaviest favorite to win the men's singles tournament given his form over the past few months. The Serb had an impressive 2022 season despite playing a limited amount of tennis. He won Wimbledon, the ATP Finals and the Italian Open, among other titles.

Djokovic started the 2023 season by winning the Adelaide International 1 and will be aiming to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open crown.

Iga Swiatek will be the overwhelming favorite to triumph at the women's singles event after she enjoyed a fantastic season in 2022, winning two Grand Slams and four WTA 1000 titles.

The draw for the 2023 Australian Open will take place on Thursday, January 12 at 3.00pm AEDT.

Where to follow the Australian Open draw

Fans can watch the draw ceremony live on the Australian Open's Facebook page. The seedings for the Grand Slam have already been revealed with Iga Swiatek being the top seed in the women's tournament.

The Pole is followed by Ons Jabeur, who was unable to take part last year due to injury. Jessica Pegula, WTA Finals champion Caroline Garcia and Aryna Sabalenka round out the top five seeds. They are followed by Maria Sakkari, Coco Gauff, Daria Kasatkina, Veronika Kudermetova and Madison Keys to complete the top 10 seeds.

Reigning champion Rafael Nadal is the top seed in the men's singles tournament after World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz withdrew due to a foot injury. Casper Ruud is seeded second while Stefanos Tsitsipas is third. Nine-time champion Novak Djokovic and Andrey Rublev complete the top five seeds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime is the sixth seed while the runner-up of the last two editions Daniil Medvedev is seventh. Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune and Hubert Hurkacz complete the top 10 seeds.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

