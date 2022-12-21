When is the 2023 Australian Open? When is the draw? All the details in the lead-up to the season's first Grand Slam

The 2023 Australian Open is less than a month away as excitement has begun to build for the year's first Grand Slam event, which will commence on January 16. Rafael Nadal won the men's singles title in 2022, claiming his 21st Major crown and completing a Double Career Grand Slam in the process.

Home favorite Ashleigh Barty took home the women's singles title, becoming the first Australian player to do so since Chris O'Neil in 1978. However, she won't be returning to defend her title as she retired shortly after her triumph in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic was forced to miss the 2022 edition due to a highly controversial visa scandal that ended in his deportation. He was also banned for three years from entering the country, which has since been overturned. The 35-year-old is eyeing his 10th title in Melbourne while also attempting to equal his rival Nadal's tally of 22 Major trophies.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams received a wildcard to contest her 22nd Australian Open. She's a two-time finalist Down Under, losing to sister Serena Williams in 2003 and 2017. Her maiden appearance dates back to 1998, when she made it all the way to the quarterfinals.

Plenty of big names, including Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek, Naomi Osaka and Casper Ruud, among others, are in the mix too. The countdown for the 2023 Australian Open is already on, and here are the key details regarding the tournament:

When is the 2023 Australian Open?

The qualifying rounds are to take place from January 9-12. The main-draw action will begin on January 16 and will conclude with the men's final on January 29.

When is the draw for the 2023 Australian Open?

The draw ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 12. The exact time will be revealed later.

What is the schedule for the 2023 Australian Open?

The men's and women's singles draw consists of 128 players, who will fight it out over seven rounds to be crowned the ultimate champion. The tournament will begin on Monday, January 16, with the first four rounds going on until next Monday, January 23.

The quarterfinals are to be contested over the next couple of days. The women's semifinals will take place on Thursday, January 26, followed by the men's semifinals on Friday. The women's championship match will be held on Saturday, January 28, with the men's title round contest taking place on Sunday, January 29.

