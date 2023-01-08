Australian Open 2023: Top 8 seeds set for men's singles ft. Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will be among the top eight seeds in the men's singles draw at the 2023 Australian Open, which starts in Melbourne on January 16.

Following the withdrawal of World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz due to a freak injury in training, World No. 2 and defending champion Rafael Nadal will headline the field. Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be the next two seeds, while nine-time champion Novak Djokovic, ranked fifth in the world, will be the fourth seed.

Andrey Rublev, Felix Auger-Aliassime, 2022 finalist Daniil Medvedev, and Taylor Fritz will be the next four seeds to round out the top eight.

José Morgado



1. Nadal

2. Ruud

3. Tsitsipas

4. Djokovic

5. Rublev

6. Auger-Aliassime

7. Medvedev

Apart from two-time champion Nadal, Djokovic and Medvedev, the five other top-eight seeds are yet to reach the final at Melbourne Park.

Third seed Tsitsipas has been a three-time semifinalist, including in the last two years. Second seed Ruud has never been beyond the fourth round in three appearances at the tournament.

Fifth seed Rublev reached the quarterfinals in 2021, while sixth seed Auger-Aliassime did so last year. Eighth seed Fritz made the fourth round last year.

How have Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fared in lead-up to 2023 Australian Open?

Djokovic (left) and Nadal played a memorable final in 2012.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the two most successful active players at the Australian Open.

Nadal has a 76-15 record at Melbourne Park, reaching the final six times, winning twice. Djokovic, meanwhile, is 82-8 at the first Grand Slam of the year, winning all nine finals, including two against Nadal (2012, 2019).

However, the two players have had contrasting fortunes in the lead-up to the 2023 Australian Open. While Nadal opened his season with consecutive defeats for the first time in his illustrious career, Djokovic is yet to lose a set in four matches. The Serb plays Sebastian Korda in the Adelaide 1 final today as he looks for his career singles title No. 92.

Nadal, meanwhile, stumbled to losses against Cameron Norrie of Great Britain and Alex de Minaur of Australia at the United Cup, where Spain crashed out before the last four. The Spaniard has now lost five of his six singles matches since the birth of his first child Rafael Nadal Jr. in October.

Djokovic is one of three players (Ruud and Tsitsipas are the others) who could leave the Australian Open as the World No. 1. While Djokovic and Tsitsipas need to win the tournament to do so, Ruud needs to reach the final and hope Djokovic and Tsitsipas do not.

José Morgado



Ruud needs final (if Tsitsipas or Djokovic don't win).



Tsitsipas and Djokovic need titles.



Imagine Novak winning #10/#22 and getting back to #1 in Australia one year after the drama. Would be some story. Ruud, Tsitsipas and Djokovic can all leave the AusOpen... as #1.Ruud needs final (if Tsitsipas or Djokovic don't win).Tsitsipas and Djokovic need titles.Imagine Novak winning #10/#22 and getting back to #1 in Australia one year after the drama. Would be some story.

Interestingly, Nadal is not in the race, as he trails Alcaraz by 800 points, with the younger Spaniard dropping only 90 points after making the third round last year. A successful title defense would have Nadal 710 points adrift of Alcaraz, who would remain the World No. 1 if Ruud doesn't reach the final.

Meanwhile, if Djokovic goes all the way, he will move level with Nadal (22) atop the all-time Grand Slam title leaderboard.

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

