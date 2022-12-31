The Stony Brook Seawolves will take on the Northeastern Huskies at the Matthews Arena in the NCAA on Saturday (December 31).

The Seawolves are off to a 4-9 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're eighth in the Colonial Athletic Conference and are coming off a 75-64 loss against the No.24 West Virginia Mountaineers (75-64) in their previous outing. Tyler Stephenson-Moore top scored for the Seawolves with 16 points and Keenan Servan contributed 13, but that was not enough.

Meanwhile, the Huskies, who are 5-7 on the season are fifth in the same division and on a two-game winning streak. They beat the North Carolina A&T Aggies 88-76 in their last outing. Jahmyl Telfort was the star performer with 31 massive points.

Stony Brook Seawolves vs Northeastern Huskies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Stony Brook Seawolves +350 +9 (-110) O 132.5 (-110) Northeastern Huskies -450 -9 (-110) U 132.5 (-110)

The Seawolves have had a rather disappointing start with only four wins but nine losses this season. They're 0-7 away from home. The team has been terrible on offense, averaging only 63.6 points per game, which ranks 343rd in the league, while conceding 69.8 points per outing.

Meanwhile, the Huskies started the season with five wins and seven losses. They have a decent 3-1 home record. The team has fared better than the Seawolves on offense, averaging 65.8 points per game, while conceding 70.2 points per outing, which ranks 326th and 222nd respectively.

Stony Brook Seawolves vs Northeastern Huskies: Match Details

Fixture: Stony Brook Seawolves @ Northeastern Huskies

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31; 12:00 pm ET

Venue: Matthews Arena, Boston, Massachusetts

Stony Brook Seawolves vs Northeastern Huskies: Prediction

The Huskies are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games played on a Saturday. They're 1-8 against the spread in their last nine games after an against-the-spread loss. They're also 1-4 against the spread in their last five games against a team with a straight losing record.

The Seawolves have a 3-1 advantage over Northeastern in their last ten meetings. Considering the current form of both teams, expect a close encounter.

Final Prediction: Stony Brook +9 (-110)

