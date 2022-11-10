SuperBook Sportsbook offers a wide variety of promo codes for various sports that all users can bet on. The NFL season starts Week 10 with Thursday Night action between the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers.

It's the perfect opportunity for everyone to start their betting journeys. All new users will have a chance to get up to a $1000 bonus when they sign up and make a deposit.

Just click on the link below or any other link in the article without requiring any promo code.

How To Get Up To $1000 Bonus When You Sign Up & Deposit With SuperBook Sportsbook?

All users must be 21+ to even begin with the process. State legality is a big thing to keep in mind before proceeding. You need to be physically present in a state where sports betting is legal. These states include Colorado, Arizona, and Tennessee. Once you meet these criteria, follow these simple and easy steps to continue:

Click on the 'Claim Now' option Enter your personal details (name, address, ID, etc) Sign-up Make a deposit

Whatever amount you deposit in the first place, an equivalent to that amount will be credited to your account. The maximum limit in bonus that you can receive is $1000, doesn't matter if you win or lose your first bet. For the first bet that you place, the odds of that bet should not exceed -200, otherwise, your bet will be invalid and you will not be able to make use of the offer presented to you by Superbook Sportsbook.

SuperBook Sportsbook Terms & Conditions

This is a 100% wager bonus offered by SuperBook Sportsbook whether you win or lose. The maximum amount available to receive is up to $1000 for newly enrolled customers making their first wager on the day of enrollment. The bonus amount will be credited to your account within 24 hours. These amounts are applied to 50% of your qualified cash wagers until exhausted.

Only bets with odds of -200 or less will be eligible to avail the offer. For example, placing a bet of odds of -300 will not be acceptable. -120 will be accepted as a valid bet.

What Bets To Place At SuperBook Sportsbook To Qualify For The Promo Code Offer?

The NFL's Thursday Night Action between the Atlanta Falcons (-150) and the Carolina Panthers (+130) is the perfect game, to begin with. With a 4 -5 record and second in the NFC (South), the Falcons are the favorites to bet on, and it doesn't matter if you lose or win. The Panthers are last in the NFC (South) with a terrible 2-7 record.

