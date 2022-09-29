Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 29| 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will meet the Cleveland Guardians for the final time in their three-game series. The Guardians came right back in Game 2 to tie the series at 1-1. Game 3 will start on Thursday (September 29) at Progressive Field.

This is a battle between teams from the American Central and East divisions.

With only two wildcard spots left in the AL, there are a handful of teams competing against each other. Tampa is one of those teams at the moment. They are currently third in the East, behind the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

As slim as the chances may seem, they still have to give it a shot. Their home (51-30) record is second-best in the division. If only they could have bettered their away (34-40) performance, the standings would have been completely different.

Cleveland has already clinched the Central division. They have had a terrific (87-68) season so far and are enjoying an 8-2 run at the moment. Things are not as serious for them as they are for the Rays.

However, losing at home is not something Cleveland likes. Game 2's comeback was a clear sign that the Guardians are serious. For the Rays to beat them in Game 3, they will have to do something extraordinary.

A lot is riding on the remaining games for Tampa. They have to win as many games as possible before the season ends. It will be interesting to witness how Game 3 pans out.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians: Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Cleveland Guardians

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29, 6.10 PM EDT

Venue: Progressive Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Cleveland Guardians -105 +1.5 (-108) U 7 (-115) Tampa Bay Rays -115 -1.5 (+155) O 7 (-105)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians: Pick

This game is definitely going to be a battle between the pitchers. Jefferey Springs (9-4) for the Rays has been in red hot form this season. Of the 126.1 IPs, Jefferey has given away only 36 earned runs at just a 2.56 ERA. This ERA is ridiculously low, even by MLB standards.

Cal Quantrill (14-5) is not bad either. He has maintained a 3.49 ERA this season. The choice between the two is definitely tough. Jefferey makes the cut for the pick.

Pick: Jeffery Springs Total Strikeouts Over 5.5 (+122)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Gaurdians: Prediction

If Jeffrey Springs makes an impact tonight, then Tampa has a really strong chance of winning against Cleveland.

Prediction: Guardians 1st 5 Innnigs Total Under 1.5 (-110)

