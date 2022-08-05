Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions August 5, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays and Detroit Tigers play the second game of a four-game series today at Comerica Park.

The Tigers are having another horrid season. If it wasn't for the Oakland Athletics' massively disappointing season, Detroit would be in last place in the American League.

Last night, they showcased their ability to lose as the Rays defeated them 6-2.

"Smooth sailing in Motor City" - RaysBaseball

Pitching in this one are Corey Kluber for Tampa Bay and Bryan Garcia for Detroit.

Kluber is having a solid year compared to the rest of his team. After three straight starts of allowing four runs, his ERA sits at 4.03. Those appearances were out of character for him after allowing just eight runs in five starts in the month of June. Detroit is hoping he'll settle down today.

Garcia is making just the second start of his career. His last and first start only lasted 3 1/3 inning. It was a decent performance. He allowed two runs and struck out three. Garcia was pulled early due to his pitch count, so he will need to be more effective today.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ Detroit Tigers

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 5, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Total Rays -1.5 (-118) Yes (+100) Over 3 (-115) Tigers +1.5 (-102) No (-130) Over 4.5 (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Kluber's strikeout totals have been all over the place, but the totals do seem to correlate with the skill of the team he's facing. So considering the level of talent Detroit has at striking out, he should be able to hit his line today.

Corey Kluber Over 5.5 Ks (+124)

Kluber has 94 strikeouts on the year and should reach 100 today.

Both pitchers are wildly unpredictable, and when a prediction can't be made, bet on the unpredictable to happen.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (+100)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction

The way the Rays started the season, some thought they would challenge the New York Yankees and take their third straight division title, but now Tampa is struggling to hold on to the final Wild Card slot. There's still plenty of baseball to be played, but Tampa needs to step it up if they want to make another run at the pennant.

Tampa Bay -1.5 (-122)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Tonight? Tampa Bay Rays Detroit Tigers 0 votes so far