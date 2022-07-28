"I hate baseball sometimes" "we got swept by the f***ng athletics" - Houston Astros fans' rage spills over to Twitter after being swept by last-place Oakland Athletics

The Houston Astros are one of the best teams in the MLB, but they got swept by the Oakland Athletics. Needless to say, their fans are furious. The Astros are in first place in the American League West by a large margin. Meanwhile, the Athletics are last by a similarly large margin. This series upset was predicted by practically nobody, so it shocked the baseball world.

Thankfully, the Houston Astros were on the road in Oakland for this series, so their home fans did not have to watch three straight losses.

It did not take long for the Astros' fans' anger to take over the internet. Being swept in a series is always tough to swallow, especially when it's to a division rival. The talent disparity between the teams only added fuel to the fire.

riscur @riscur_ @astros we got swept by the fucking athletics are u fucking kidding me @astros we got swept by the fucking athletics are u fucking kidding me

There is a mix of shock and anger was behind many of these reactions. At least, they had some comforting thoughts they could fall back on. Such as their previous victories over the New York Yankees.

ty2005_92 @ty2005_92 @astros The Astros are the Yankees kryptonite and apparently the freaking As are the Astros kryptonite @astros The Astros are the Yankees kryptonite and apparently the freaking As are the Astros kryptonite

Even while defeated, there are many Astros fans who can't help but take a shot at the Athletics.

super @SubToNotSuper @astros they got swept by the 2022 OAKLAND A'S @astros they got swept by the 2022 OAKLAND A'S 💀💀

Nobody saw an Oakland Athletics sweep coming at the beginning of this series, especially fans of the losing team. The Astros will need to put these surprising losses behind them quickly.

Houston Astros need to get past this sweep from the Oakland Athletics

Astros v Oakland Athletics

The Astros are 11 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, which seems like an insurmountable lead. However, the Mariners have been surging in recent weeks, and the Astros cannot take their foot off the pedal.

With the All-Star break behind us, all the top teams now have their sights set on the postseason. For teams as good as the Houston Astros, playoff success is the expectation, not the dream. If they let this sweep become a mental hurdle, it could cost them the division lead.

The team has leaders like Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman, who have done it all in the MLB. As long as the team trusts their veteran leadership, they should be able to bounce back from this embarrassing loss.

The Houston Astros and their fans will have to put up with their fair share of roasting after this loss. Thankfully, they'll have an opportunity to add to their win total soon and get this bad loss out of their memories.

