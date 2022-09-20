Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Houston Astros on Monday (September 20) after losing Game 1 of their MLB series. It was a tough loss for the hosts, as they did not manage a single run. The final score was 4-0 in favor of the Astros.

Drew Rasmussen had a terrible game for the Rays despite a lot riding on him. He gave away three earned runs and managed only three strikeouts against a star-studded offensive Houston team. Jose Altuve came out as the main batter for the Astros. In two hits, he got two crucial runs, playing a lead role in the victory.

Game 2 starts on Tuesday as the Rays prepare for another home game. They seem to be losing their grip in the race for the playoffs. Tampa is third in the American League East division, behind the Blue Jays and the Yankees.

Following their Game 1 loss, it has become increasingly difficult for them to make a comeback. However, they need to win their remaining games, starting with the Astros.

The season couldn't have been better for Houston as they confirmed their sixth consecutive playoff spot. They are on top of the AL West with 97 wins on the season. The way they're playing, they are likely to cross the 100-win mark and become the second team to do so.

Shane McClanahan's availability is a big boost for the Rays. He could be a major threat to the Astros offense, as he's clocking a 2.13 ERA for the season. In the 25 games he has played this season, Tampa has won 12 and lost only five, proving his value and effectiveness.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 06:40 pm EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -130 -1.5 (+175) U 6.5 (-105) Houston Astros +110 +1.5 (-205) O 6.5 (-115)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Pick

It will be an interesting battle between the Rays' pitcher and and the Astros' batters.

GP IP H ER SO ERA 25 152.1 100 36 187 2.13

Shane McClanahan's statistics are insane for the season. Tampa will be happy to have him back for the second game.

Pick: Shane to get more than 6 strikeouts.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Houston Astros: Prediction

It's more important than ever for the Rays to win Game 2 to have any chance in their division. Although it will be a tough game, Tampa should win this one.

Prediction: Rays 1st 5 Innings Total O 1.5 (+100)

