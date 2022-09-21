Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 21| 2022 MLB Season

Yet another defeat for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Houston Astros has put their season under jeopardy. Losing 5-0 in Game 2 has also almost cemented their place outside of the playoffs race.

Game 2 did not end well for the Rays. There were a lot of exceptions for Shane McClanahan to perform. His performances this season have been extraordinary for Tampa, yet he could not make an impact. Houston's offense was too strong to handle.

Jose Altuva single-handedly took Tampa's case. He was sensational while scoring three runs on just two hits. Jeremy Pena made a small contribution as well. The entire team was too much for the Rays to handle.

Christina Javier proved to be too strong for the home team. In five IPs, he conceded a single hit with 6 Ks to his name. Such was the team's overall performance, showcasing their class and proving why they were on top.

They have already clinched the division, and this is their sixth consecutive season, qualifying for the playoffs. However, things are looking ugly at the moment for the Rays.

"JP 3 hits his 19th home run"- Astros

Tampa is currently third in the American League East division. With every game they play, their chances of making it to the playoffs are getting slim.

The Yankees and the Blue Jays have maintained their lead against the Rays, making it even more difficult. Consecutive defeats against the Astros didn't help either. They find themselves in a very difficult situation, and getting out seems highly unlikely.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 6.40 PM EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +110 +1.5 (-170) U 7 (-110) Houston Astros -130 -1.5 (+145) O 7 (-110)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Pick

Lance McCullers Jr. will be ready to pitch for the Astros today. His performances have been great in only 6 games that he has played this season. He is going to be a threat to an already struggling Tampa team.

In his last game against the Athletics on September 16, Lance produced some brilliant numbers. 11 strikeouts at a 2.34 ERA is brilliant. A definite pick for the game.

Pick: Lance McCullers Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (-155)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Prediction

The odds favor the Astros for yet another win. If they lose the game, it will be the third consecutive loss for the Rays. However, Tampa should provide some tough competition this time around.

Prediction: Rays Total Team Runs O 3.5 (+115)

