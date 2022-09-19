Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros MLB Odds, Pick, Line, Prediction, and Preview: September 18| 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays host the Houston Astros for a three-game series starting Monday. Tropicana Field is up and running to host this exciting series.

Both teams will come into this fixture with a win in their previous game. The Rays will have the home crowd behind them to beat a tough team like the Astros.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball All we can control is the game in front of us, and we took care of business today All we can control is the game in front of us, and we took care of business today

"All we can control is the game in front of us, and we took care of business today" - Rays

The Rays are currently third in the American League East division. Only the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays are above them. The Rays have not performed poorly in a tough division, but it is just not enough.

However, they still have an opportunity to replace the Blue Jays for the second spot. Their performance in the last 10 games stands at 4-6, which is a worry if they are competing for the second position.

Things are sailing smoothly for the Astros. They are at the top of the AL West and have clinched the wild card spot. An overall(96-51) record speaks a lot about their season as a whole.

They are dominant, aggressive, and have 50 home wins to their name. Beating them has been one of the most difficult things to achieve this season, and the Rays will have a tough time doing that.

"For the straight sixth year, we're headed to the postseason"- Astros

This series has greater significance for the Rays than for the Astros. They are still fighting for the spot, and it is crucial that they win most of their upcoming matches.

However, it is going to be very difficult against the Astros as they are one of the best in the league. Expect the series to be a do-or-die for the Rays.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Match Details

Fixture: Houston Astros @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Monday, September 19, 6.40 PM EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays -120 +1.5 (-205) U 7 (-105) Houston Astros +100 -1.5 (+175) O 7 (-115)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Pick

Drew Rasmussen will have to come out good today if Tampa wants to restrict Houston. He has had a wonderful season so far and has provided more wins for the Astros than losses.

If the team works around it today, they could get a win against Houston. Drew has to be the protagonist tonight in order to make an impact. A definite pick.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Houston Astros: Prediction

Game 1 between Tampa and Houston will be on fire. There is a lot riding on the Rays to deliver. They have to win games to have any chance of qualifying. Expect a tough game.

Pick/Prediction: Rays Total 1st 5 innings U 3.5 (-120)

