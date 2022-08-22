Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will square off with the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night. The Rays defeated the Kansas City Royals 3-2 on Sunday, moving to 65-55 on the season. The Angels currently hold a 52-69 record on the year after losing to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has been good at home this year, holding a 38-23 record at Tropicana Field. They've also taken nine of the last 12 against the Halos in this park.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Make it 3 series victories in a row Make it 3 series victories in a row

"Make it 3 series victories in a row" - RaysBaseball

Jeffrey Springs will start Monday for the Rays. He is 4-3 with a 2.85 ERA in 16 starts on the season. He has been very reliable this year, and he'll be facing an abysmal Angels lineup.

The Angels offense did get Mike Trout back, but they still averaged under three runs per game in their previous seven. Springs has been lights-out lately, surrendering just three earned runs in his past 16 innings. The Halos were able to put up a lot of runs in May against the Rays, but they're a much different team now, so don't expect that to be the case.

Los Angeles will hand the ball to Tucker Davidson on Monday. The Rays' lineup, which scores the eighth-fewest runs per game, shouldn't be too much of an issue for Davidson, who is coming off a strong performance.

Last outing, Davidson threw six innings, surrendering four hits and two earned runs while fanning three in a win over the Minnesota Twins. The Rays will look to be patient against Davidson, who has some control issues, but their lineup overall is very manageable.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Monday, August 22, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +180 +1.5 (-130) Over 7.0 (-120) Tampa Bay Rays -215 -1.5 (+110) Under 7.0 (+100)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Yandy Diaz has been a solid bat at the top of the order for Tampa Bay this year. Also, he has beaten up on left-handers with low strikeout rates over the last two seasons. Davidson has a meager 4.7 K/9 rate this year, so look for Diaz to pick up a single in this one.

Pick: Yandy Diaz Over 0.5 Singles (-130)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The Angels have been disappointing for most of the year, and last series, the offense posted four total runs in three games. Springs has been solid, so he should be able to have success tonight against a weak lineup. Back the home side to lead through five and expect both offenses to be kept in check.

Prediction: Rays First 5 Innings -0.5 (-130) & First 5 Innings Total Under 4 Runs (-125)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 130-88-3 (+324.3 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt