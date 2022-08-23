Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will be at home to face the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. The Rays came out on top versus the Angels 2-1 on Monday to bring their record to 66-55 this year. Meanwhile, the Angels now find themselves at 52-70 this season following their defeat.

Tampa Bay has been a solid home team, holding a 39-23 record at Tropicana Field. They're also on a nice 8-2 stretch at the moment. Looking at the standings, the Rays hold the first Wild Card spot and trail the New York Yankees by eight games in the American League East.

Corey Kluber will be on the hill Tuesday for the Rays. He is 7-7 with a 4.33 ERA through 23 starts this year. The Los Angeles offense, which scores the sixth-fewest runs per game, is one of the worst and shouldn't pose problems for Kluber.

Despite a decent season overall, Kluber's performances have dipped, allowing nine earned runs in his last 11 2/3 innings. The encouraging news, though, is that Kluber has a 3.45 FIP, indicating that he's been on the wrong side of some results this year. Look for the veteran to try and bounce back against a slumping Angles lineup.

Los Angeles will hand the ball to Jose Suarez, who is 3-5 with a 4.43 ERA. Lately, the southpaw has been dominant, holding a 1.19 ERA in his last four outings. Also, the Angels' lefty has been better on the road comparatively, carrying a 3.51 ERA away from home this year. The Rays lineup isn't too deep, so look for Suarez to keep rolling on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Los Angeles Angels +159 +1.5 (-155) Over 7.0 (-125) Tampa Bay Rays -174 -1.5 (+130) Under 7.0 (+105)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Jose Suarez has a 1.19 ERA in his last four starts and has done a great job at limiting base runners in that span. He shouldn't be too troubled by a subpar Rays lineup, so expect him to keep them from scoring three runs against him on Tuesday.

Pick: Jose Suarez Under 2.5 Earned Runs Allowed (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Los Angeles Angels Betting Prediction

The Rays have been playing good baseball of late, holding opponents to 2.6 runs over their last seven games. The Angels have been in a slump for what feels like forever. The Halos have been finding ways to lose games all season, so expect them to fall again to a hot Rays team.

Prediction: Rays ML (-174)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 137-94-3 (+332.0 Units)

