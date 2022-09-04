Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the New York Yankees in the final game of the series at home in Florida on September 4 at 1:41 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, picks, and predictions for today's game are here.

The Rays have already clinched the series against the Yankees after winning the first two games. Last night they won 2-1, taking their overall record to 74-57. They currently sit second behind the Yankees in the American League East Standings. They are on a five-game winning streak and will look to sweep the Yankees tonight.

The Yankees have lost six of their last seven games on the road and are in terrible form right now. The margin of loss might be small, but they need to find their mojo back on the mound as well as at home plate. They are one of the best hitting teams in the game with an OBP of.323 and a slugging percentage of.424. They will look to end their terrible run of form tonight.

The Rays will start their 31-year-old relief pitcher, Shawn Armstrong, on the mound today. In his last and only start this season, he gave up zero runs on three hits in three innings. He hasn't pitched more than three innings in a game yet, has an ERA of 4.72, and a WHIP of 1.41. He should be at his striking best today as he takes on the victory-hungry lineup of the Yankees.

The Yankees will start Frankie Montas on the mound against the Rays. He hasn't had a decent outing so far this season. He has an ERA of 3.94, a WHIP of 1.21, and a W-L of 4-11. He hasn't been commanding on the hill in any of his previous outings and is struggling to rake in a decent win for the team. It will be a battle between the bullpens today.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees match details

Fixtures: New York Yankees @ Tampa Bay Rays

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Date & Time: Sunday, September 4, 1:41 p.m. EDT

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -126 -1.5 (+140) Over 7.0 (-110) Tampa Bay Rays +108 +1.5 (-170) Under 7.0 (-110)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees best picks

The Rays have been hitting well and doing just enough to win their games against better teams. They will look to attack Frankie Montas from the onset as they don't strike out much as a team.

The hitters read the game well and understand the dynamics of the off-speed pitches well and attack the sliders and fastballs accordingly.

Pick: Frankie Montas Under 5.5 Strikeouts (+116)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees betting predictions

Neither pitcher has produced credible results for their teams so far. But they will surely look to provide a positive impact from the onset today. Both Montas and Armstrong have a K/9 rate below the league average.

The hitters, on the other hand, will look to get some hits early on in the game and provide a good start from home plate.

Prediction: Yankees Total Runs Under 6.5 (+300)

