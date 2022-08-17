Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Division rivals The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees play the second game of their four-game set at the Bronx Zoo.
With the way the Yankees are playing, the Rays' chances at a third-straight division title aren't outside the realm of possibility.
Pitching in this one is Jeffrey Springs for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees.
Quietly, Springs is having a fantastic season down in Florida. He started the season in the bullpen. He was so unhittable, however, the Rays had no choice but to move him to the rotation at the first opportunity.
Cortes has had a bit of an up-and-down season, though his downs were better than most pitchers' ups. After a stretch of starts allowing three and four runs, he's allowed just eight runs in his last six starts. His ERA is back down to 2.67 and holds a WHIP of 1.00.
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Match Details
Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees
Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:05 p.m. EDT
Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Best Picks
While the Yankees are not playing as well as they once were this season, Aaron Judge is hitting the ball better than ever. He continues to have a historic season, and though his numbers have dipped with Statin missing from the lineup, he still offers one of the best bets in baseball.
Aaron Judge to Record and RBI (+125)
The Yankees are a mid-tier team on the season, regarding strikeouts. This past week, they've struck out more than almost any team in the majors. In addition to that, Springs has been ringing batters up since transitioning to this starter role. The K line in this one is a can't miss.
Jeffrey Springs Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-146)
*Parlay these picks (+279)
Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Prediction
The Yankees are slipping, and the Rays have a great opportunity in front of them. Ten games is a mountain, but they can make up some serious ground with a four-game series. Bettors are advised to bet against the Yankees until they return to form.
Tampa Bay (+150)
