Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions August 16, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

Division rivals The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees play the second game of their four-game set at the Bronx Zoo.

With the way the Yankees are playing, the Rays' chances at a third-straight division title aren't outside the realm of possibility.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Hey Siri, I'm looking for run insurance in New York City



Ok, here is what I found Hey Siri, I'm looking for run insurance in New York CityOk, here is what I found https://t.co/I4FWzBeuA9

"Ok, here is what I found" - @RaysBaseball

Pitching in this one is Jeffrey Springs for the Rays and Nestor Cortes Jr. for the Yankees.

Quietly, Springs is having a fantastic season down in Florida. He started the season in the bullpen. He was so unhittable, however, the Rays had no choice but to move him to the rotation at the first opportunity.

Cortes has had a bit of an up-and-down season, though his downs were better than most pitchers' ups. After a stretch of starts allowing three and four runs, he's allowed just eight runs in his last six starts. His ERA is back down to 2.67 and holds a WHIP of 1.00.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

"New York City.." - @nyc360.marketing

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Moneyline Run in the 1st? Team Total Rays +150 Yes (-110) Over 3 Runs (+100) Yankees -178 No (-130) Over 4 Runs (+108)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

While the Yankees are not playing as well as they once were this season, Aaron Judge is hitting the ball better than ever. He continues to have a historic season, and though his numbers have dipped with Statin missing from the lineup, he still offers one of the best bets in baseball.

Aaron Judge to Record and RBI (+125)

Aaron Judge has 100 RBIs on the season.

The Yankees are a mid-tier team on the season, regarding strikeouts. This past week, they've struck out more than almost any team in the majors. In addition to that, Springs has been ringing batters up since transitioning to this starter role. The K line in this one is a can't miss.

Jeffrey Springs Over 4.5 Strikeouts (-146)

*Parlay these picks (+279)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees Prediction

The Yankees are slipping, and the Rays have a great opportunity in front of them. Ten games is a mountain, but they can make up some serious ground with a four-game series. Bettors are advised to bet against the Yankees until they return to form.

Tampa Bay (+150)

LIVE POLL Q. Who Will Win Today? Tampa Bay Rays New York Yankees 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe