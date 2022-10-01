Temple Owls vs. Memphis Tigers Odds, Line, Pick and Prediction: October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Temple Owls will visit the Memphis Tigers at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday (October 1).

Both teams are part of the American Athletic Conference.

Memphis (3-1), after losing their first game of the season (49-23) against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, won three games back-to-back.

Their comeback started with a Game 2 victory (37-13) over the Navy Midshipmen followed by a win (44-22) against Arkansas State and finally beating (44-32) Arkansas State. Seth Henigan has been excellent so far for the Tigers. He has registered excellent numbers in the first four games.

The Owls have not had the best of starts to the season. They have two wins and two losses under their belly so far but will look to improve this statistic. The start of the season was not a great one, losing (30-0) miserably to Duke. The Owls returned with a win (30-14) in Game 2 against Lafayette Leopards. Game 3 was a loss (14-17) against the Rutgers and Game 4 was a win (28-0) against the Umass Minutemen.

Owls' quarterback E.J. Warner has been in the thick of things for his team. He has performed consistently well in the three games he has played out of four.

Temple Owls vs. Memphis Tigers: Match Details

Fixture: Temple Owls @ Memphis Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1, 12:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Liverty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis

Temple Owls vs. Memphis Tigers: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Temple Owls +700 +19 (-115) O 50 (-110) Memphis Football -1050 -19 (-105) U 50 (-110)

Temple Owls vs. Memphis Tigers: Pick

This game is going to be a battle between the quarterbacks. Seth Henigan versus E.J. Warner will be a great matchup. Both have been exceptional so far this season and have been instrumental in their teams' victories. Seth has picked up a total of 1081 passing yards in four games. However, Warner has 561 passing yards to his name in three games.

Pick: Memphis 1st Half Spread -10.5 (-110)

Temple Owls vs. Memphis Tigers: Prediction

Considering the given odds, the wind seems to be going in the direction of the Tigers. The head-to-head record (3-2) shows that Memphis has the upper hand. The current form also suggests a win for the home team.

Prediction: Tigers Total Points Under 33.5 (+100)

