NCAA Rumors: Memphis Tigers send an offer to Bronny James

It's not hard for the son of LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James to draw a crowd. As Bronny James prepares for his senior year of at Sierra Canyon School, speculation is building over his next team.

Some have wondered if Bronny could take his talents to a developmental league such as the NBA's G League Ignite or the Overtime Elite league. According to Joe Tipton of On3, the Memphis Tigers have become the most recent team to offer Bronny a scholarship. Listed at 6-foot-3, the combo guard is ranked 39th in the 2023 class by ESPN.

"Sierra Canyon four-star combo guard Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has received an offer from Memphis, a source told On3," Tipton wrote. "The majority of Bronny’s recruitment largely remains a mystery. However, On3 has discovered USC has also offered James a scholarship.

"North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central both offered Bronny back in early 2020. On3 recently reported Ohio State and Oregon are also actively recruiting James."

Bronny James rumored to have offers from numerous NCAA teams

Sierra Canyon guard Bronny James continues to buzz in the basketball world

It isn't a surprise to see Bronny James garnering attention on the recruiting trail.

Bronny is preparing for a crucial senior year. His stock could skyrocket if he can continue improve his game. After a knee injury set him back, Bronny has shown impressive explosiveness and is getting the attention of analysts around the world.

#axeeurotour Bronny James is rocking the number 23 today and knocking down spot up 3s Bronny James is rocking the number 23 today and knocking down spot up 3s 🔥🔥#axeeurotour https://t.co/BpV01t62P8

It may be a choatic year for the 17-year-old, as Bronny will receive plenty of attention as the son of LeBron James. Regardless, Bronny will attempt to continue to write his own story about his basketball career.

Memphis is coached by former NBA player Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway. Ashton Hardaway, his son, transferred to Sierra Canyon, a national basketball powerhouse, earlier this month. He is a senior power forward.

Four sons of current or former NBA players are on the team. Bryce, Bronny's younger brother, will be a sophomore. Scottie Pippen's son, Justin, will be a junior.

Pippen's older son, Scotty Pippen Jr., graduated from Sierra Canyon in 2019. He played for the LA Lakers in the Summer League last month. At least four other NBA players’ sons have played for the school in the past: Kenyon Martin Jr., Duane Washington Jr., Zaire Wade (Dwyane Wade's son) and Terren Frank (Tellis Frank's son).

Martin played for the Houston Rockets the past two seasons, while Washington played for the Indiana Pacers last season. Frank is playing at Vanderbilt, where he played with Scotty Pippen Jr. last season.

