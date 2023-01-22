Temple vs. Houston Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 22 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Temple Owls (11-9) will take on the top team in the country when they play the (#1) Houston Cougars (18-1) on Sunday. Temple won last Wednesday 73-58 and is now tied for second in the conference standings. They lead Memphis by half a game despite having four more losses for the year. Houston played Tulane for the top spot in the AAC rankings last Tuesday, winning by a final of 80-60. Houston's last loss came against Alabama in mid-December, having won their previous nine games leading into Sunday's contest.

Temple vs. Houston

Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Temple Owls +19.5 o131.5 +1400 Houston Cougars -19.5 u131.5 -5000

Temple Owls vs. Houston Cougars Match Details

Fixture: Temple Owls at Houston Cougars

Date and Time: Sunday, January 22 at 3:00 PM ET

Venue: Fertitta Center

ShotQuality Tale of the Tape

Below, we will highlight essential ShotQuality data for this matchup, including Adjusted Offensive and Defensive SQ, strengths, weaknesses, and frequency. SQppp is a player's average ShotQuality points per possession.

Thus, SQppp = Total SQpoints/Total No. of Possessions.

The Owls have a 1.02 AdjOFF SQ this season, suitable for 152nd in the nation. Houston has the 14th-best AdjDEF SQ at 1.16. Temple does well in all key stats except shot-making, where they are in the 35th percentile. They are also 244th in the rim and three SQ PPP metric. Conversely, the Cougars are in the 28th percentile in defensive shot-making and 33rd in the defensive rim and three SQ PPP metrics.

The Owls have high-frequency numbers in catch & shoot three-point, half-court, isolation, midrange, off-the-dribble three-point, off-screen, P&R ball screen, and post-up shot types. However, they are in the bottom 200 in all those shot types except midrange, with a 0.79 SQ PPP (94th in the country). Conversely, the Cougars are top in the top 100 in defending all those categories except midrange, off-screen, and catch & shoot three-pointers, where they are just outside the top 200.

The Cougars have a 1.16 AdjOFF SQ, the 14th-best mark in the country. The Owls have posted a 1.01 AdjDEF SQ this season, clocking in at 167th in the country. The Cougars are in the top 80 in spacing and the rim & three SQ PPP. The Owls are in the 33rd percentile in defensive spacing and 39th in defensive rim & three SQ PPP. They are in the 1st percentile in defensive shot-making, a slight weakness for the Cougs.

Houston is in the country's top half in frequency regarding the following shot types: catch & shoot three-pointers, cut, isolation, midrange, off-the-dribble three-pointers, off-screen, P&R ball screen, post-up, and transition. They are at their best when taking shots off of screens and cuts. The Owls are 52nd in defending shots off screens but 243rd in defending off the cut.

Temple vs. Houston Prediction

Houston should be considered the front-runner to win the NCAA Tournament this season. They are loaded with talent, both from an upperclassman and freshman perspective. They just beat up Tulane and now take on an Owls squad with similar makeup. However, the Owls are more talented, especially in the backcourt with Khalif Battle and Damian Dunn. Grab them with the points for this conference tilt.

Prediction: Temple +19.5 (-110)

