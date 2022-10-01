Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The Tennessee Titans will face the Indianapolis Colts for in Week 4 of the NFL season on Sunday (October 2).

Both teams are part of the South division of the American Football Conference. The Colts are second, whereas the Titans are third. Tennessee leads the head-to-head in the last five games (3-1-1).

The opening game of the season for the Colts was an eventful one. After fighting hard for four quarters against the Houston Texans, the game went to overtime, where it ended as a tie.

If the first game was over the top, Game 2 was a forgettable one. Indianapolis was thrashed (20-0) by the Jacksonville Jaguars in a game where nothing worked out for the team. However, Game 3 brought the team back to winning ways. In a close clash, the Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17.

Meanwhile, Tennessee's season so far has been disappointing. After losing a close first game against the New York Giants 21-20, they faced the wrath of the Buffalo Bills, losing 41-7.

However, Tennesse came back in Game 3, where their offense did all the talking. Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill led the team to a 24-22 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Titans scored over 20 points after scoring only seven in the previous game.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Tennessee Titans +155 +3.5 (-115) O 43 (-110) Indianapolis Colts -180 -3.5 (-105) U 43 (-110)

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 01:00 pm EDT

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: Pick

Derrick Henry is a beast of a player. Even when the team was losing, he gave decent performances except against the Bills. However, the last game produced some brilliant numbers for him.

Henry picked up 85 rushing yards along with a TD. As the offense of the team seems to be gearing up, a better game from Henry could ensue.

Pick: Derrick Henry Total Rushing Yards Over 71.5 (-125)

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts: Prediction

This game should be far more competitive than the odds show it be. The Titans are slowly finding their groove, so this might be the game they come out strong.

Prediction: Titans for the win ( +155)

