Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Parlay October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The Indianapolis Colts will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday (October 2) in Indianapolis in NFL action.

The two AFC South opponents have a chance to gain ground in what should be a wide-open division race. The AFC South has no clear-cut favorite, and the Colts and Titans entered the season with similar odds to come out on top. Below, we'll guide you through the best bets to form a parlay for this divisional battle.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL Parlay Leg #1: Colts First Half Under 13.5 Points (-140)

The Colts have averaged just 13.3 points per game this year, the lowest total in the NFL.

In the first half, they're averaging just 4.3 points, which is alarmingly low. Of course, they were shut out in Week 2, which weighs down their average, but their highest scoring first half is just ten points through three games. Expect the Titans defense to hold them under 14 after two quarters in Indianapolis.

NFL Parlay Leg #2: Titans +6.5 (-165)

The Titans won their first contest last week against the Las Vegas Raiders. This was also the first game they covered this year.

In the last seven meetings between the two teams, the road team has covered six of them. The spread for this contest is set at 3.5 in favor of the Colts, so Tennessee should come within six points here in what is lining up to be a close affair.

NFL Parlay Leg #3: Jonathan Taylor 2+ Receptions (-290)

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is one of the better players at his position. He's also not too bad as a pass-catcher, as he's caught eight passes through three games.

Last week, he reeled in three catches, but the fact that he was targeted five times. He's now averaging 4.3 targets per game after only averaging three in the 2021 season. Expect Matt Ryan to target him a lot once again as the Colts' offense looks to ride their momentum from last week's come-from-behind victory.

Tennessee Titans vs Indianapolis Colts NFL Parlay Odds: +225

