Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers Prediction, Picks, and Odds - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Tennessee Volunteers will take on the LSU Tigers in a college football encounter on Saturday. (October 8)

The Volunteers have played well and have won all of their games so far this season. They are in second place in the standings and will hope to make it 5-0 with a win at the end of the game.

The Tigers, meanwhile, have done well and have won all of their games since losing their first game this season. They are in second place in the SEC West standings.

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TENNESSEE -140 -3(-110) o64.5(-110) TIGERS +120 +3(-110) u64.5(-110)

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers Match Details

Fixture:Tennessee Volunteers @ LSU Tigers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 12 pm EDT

Venue: Tiger Stadium (LA), Baton Rouge, LA

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers Key Stats

The Volunteers have been decent this season both in terms of their offense and defense. They have covered 1463 passing yards at an average of 73.8 percent. There are multiple players who have contributed to this but major contributions have come from quarterback Hendon Hooker. He has covered 1193 passing yards with 8 TDs to his name.

While rushing, they have completed 774 yards at an average of 4.5 yards per attempt. The defense of the team has done its job and played a great role in the success of the team so far this season.

The Tigers have bounced back after losing their season opener. They have covered 1238 passing yards at an average of 7.2 yards per attempt with a completion rate of 66.1 percent. Quarterback Jayden Daniels has covered 915 passing yards and has 6 TDs to his name this season.

While rushing, they have covered 980 yards at an average of 5.1 yards per attempt and have 15 TDs in total so far this season. The defense has done its job and provided much needed support to the team.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/GAME PASSING TOUCHDOWNS TENNESSEE 365.75 11 TIGERS 247.6 7

Tennessee Volunteers vs LSU Tigers Betting Prediction

Hendon Hooker has done a great job this season and has been very consistent with his performances and will play a key role in the game. The Volunteers are in better shape to win the game. They have done better than the Tigers in most parameters and will have the upper hand in the game too.

Volunteers to win because of better offense and defense.

Prediction -: Take Volunteers, ML (-120)

