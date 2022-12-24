Texans vs. Titans Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines & Picks for NFL Games Today - December 24 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Houston Texans will visit the Tennessee Titans in a Week 16 matchup between the AFC South divisional rivals.

The Texans are 1-12-1 and are currently on a nine-game losing streak. Houston has the worst record in the NFL and is in line to receive the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Titans are 7-7 and leading the AFC South. Tennessee's divisional lead has shrunk to half a game, however, as they have lost their past four games.

Texans vs. Titans Match Details

Fixture: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24th, 1:00 pm EST

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Texans vs. Titans Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Houston Texans +3.5(-118) Over 35.5(-112) +144 Tennessee Titans -3.5(-104) Under 35.5(-108) -172

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Texans vs. Titans Key Stats

The 1-12-1 Houston Texans have been the worst team in the NFL this season. The Texans have been awful on both sides of the ball. Their offense ranks 30th in scoring, averaging just 16.8 points per game, while their defense ranks 26th in scoring defense, allowing 24.6 points per game. They have lost nine games in a row, however, they have played close games against the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, two of the best teams in the NFL, over the past two weeks. Wide receiver Brandin Cooks is expected to return after missing the previous three games with a calf injury.

The 7-7 Tennessee Titans have run into a wall since starting the season 7-3, as they have lost their past four games. The Titans have struggled offensively, as they rank just 26th in scoring, averaging 18.2 points per game. Their defense has been much better, however, as they allow just 20.9 points per game, ranking 12th in the NFL. Tennessee will be without quarterback Ryan Tannehill as he had ankle surgery earlier this week. Rookie Malik Willis will make the third start of his career.

Texans vs. Titans Betting Prediction

The Tennessee Titans will need a big game out of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry with starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill sidelined. Fortunately for Tennesse, Henry will be facing the worst run defense in the league in the Houston Texans.

Furthermore, the Texans may be his favorite opponent, as the 2020 Offensive Player of the Year has ran for at least 211 yards and 2 touchdowns in his past four outings against Houston. Look for Henry to have another big game, leading the Titans to a victory by at least four points.

Pick: Tennesse Titans -3.5 (-104)

