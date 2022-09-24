Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series at the Globe Life Field on Saturday (September 24).

After losing the first game, the Rangers (65-85) will look to bounce back against the Guardians (84-67).

Game 1 did not go the way Texas wanted it to go. Fourth in the American League West division, the Rangers are out of the playoffs race. Their home (33-42) record for the season has been poor. Losing to Cleveland was not the way they wanted this series to begin, with their pitchers underperforming.

John Gray had a terrible outing on the mound for the Rangers. Of the five IPs, the main man could only get a single strikeout. He was not expensive but not effective either. Worst of the lot was Taylor Hearn, who conceded five earned runs from six hits in just 0.1 IPs, which was a huge factor in his team's defeat.

The Guardians, meanwhile, are riding high, going 8-2 in their last ten outings. They are atop the AL Central standings and are closing in on a playoffs berth.

In Game 1, almost every batter put their name on the scoresheet in what was a complete team effort. Their pitchers were effective and efficient too, leading the team to a 6-3 victory.

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians: Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Saturday, September 24; 07:05 pm EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +105 +1.5 (-155) O 8 -120 Cleveland Guardians -125 -1.5 (+135) U 8 +100

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians: Pick

Cal Quantrill (13-5) has had an amazing season so far for the Guardians. He's in charge of the pitch and will have a go at Rangers.

His 3.56 ERA for the season is better than his 3.61 career ERA. The 27-year-old will be the go-to man here and is the pick of the game.

Season Statistics

GP IP H ER SO WHIP ERA 29 169.1 166 67 116 1.24 3.56

Pick: Cal Quantrill Total Strikeouts O 4.5 (+100)

Texas Rangers vs Cleveland Guardians: Prediction

The Rangers will look to avoid another home defeat, while the Guardians look hungry for more. The odds favor Cleveland for the win, and they're likely to do so.

Prediction: Rangers 1st 5 Innings Total U 4 (-110)

