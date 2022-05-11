Ranking the top 5 MLB rotations based on ERA | MLB 2022

Earned-run average — known as ERA — is the most important pitching statistic in the MLB. It's simple. Runs win games, and allowing too many runs loses games. Pitchers who average the least runs scored against them are the most effective. Full stop. No discussion of strikeout rates and no debates about WHIP or win-loss record being superior. ERA is king, and pitchers with low totals deserve lots of money.

When your pitching staff averages miniscule amounts of runs against, you should be a winning team. If you're not, you need to shop for some real hitters. For instance, the Detroit Tigers' pitching staff owns a respectable 3.44 ERA, making it the MLB's ninth best. But the team is 9-20 because their runs-per-game average is 2.79.

Here are the top 5 MLB rotations based on ERA

The Tigers are an anomaly. The pitching rotations with the league's best ERA totals are also some of the best teams. They say defense is the best offense for a reason.

#5 New York Mets - 3.24 ERA

New York Mets SP Max Scherzer has led his team to a cumulative 3.24 ERA, good enough for fifth best in the MLB.

The New York Mets were the first team this season to win 20 games. They've bulldozed their competition in the National League East and beyond, placing them above teams like the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers to be first in the MLB. The Atlanta Braves, 2021's World Series champions, are six games behind the Mets in the division.

Max Scherzer has led an elite rotation of starting pitchers for the Mets. Even excluding four-time All-Star Jacob deGrom, the New York Mets have managed a 3.24 ERA. Chris Bassitt has chipped in with a 2.45 ERA. Tylor Megill has filled in for deGrom beautifully with a 2.43 ERA. Max Scherzer owns a 2.92 ERA, and Carlos Carrasco's is 3.30. Throw in David Peterson's 1.89 ERA over 19 innings of work, and you get one of the most effective rotations in the league.

#4 Minnesota Twins - 3.11 ERA

Joe Ryan's 1.63 ERA is one the best in the MLB.

The Minnesota Twins have quietly been one of the league's best teams. They're 18-11 atop the American League Central division. While hitters like Byron Buxton have been a huge reason for their success, the Twins' pitching has been firing across the board.

Joe Ryan holds an insane 1.63 ERA over 27.2 innings of work. Bailey Ober's ERA stands at a clean 2.75. Chris Archer has been redeeming himself this season with 3.26 ERA over 19.1 innings. Sonny Gray holds a 3.48 ERA. Dylan Bundy recently landed on the injured list, but he carried a 5.76 ERA into it. The fact that Minnesota still has a 3.11 team-ERA even with Bundy's numbers inflating it says a lot.

#3 Houston Astros - 2.95 ERA

Houston Astros SP Justin Verlander holds a 1.93 ERA.

Justin Verlander knows how to get the job done. He's a former Cy Young Award-winner and a World Series champion. He took a year off in 2021 after getting Tommy John Surgery. Some analysts thought the prolonged absence would cause too much rust for the veteran to shake off. They were wrong.

MLB Network @MLBNetwork



details Justin Verlander's seamless return to the



@alannarizzo | #HighHeat 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA through 5 starts @JuliaMorales details Justin Verlander's seamless return to the @astros rotation ahead of his outing tonight against the Twins. 3-1 with a 1.93 ERA through 5 starts 📊@JuliaMorales details Justin Verlander's seamless return to the @astros rotation ahead of his outing tonight against the Twins.@alannarizzo | #HighHeat https://t.co/aktlSRT05B

"3-1 with a 1.93 ERA through 5 starts @JuliaMorales details Justin Verlander's seamless return to the @astros rotation ahead of his outing tonight against the Twins." - @ MLB Network

Verlander is back this year and leading the Houston Astros to another penant race. He's posted a 1.93 ERA this season, setting the tone for his peers to follow. Framber Valdez has a 3.34 ERA, and Luis Garcia's is 3.45. The others fall into place right behind, but Verlander's sub-two ERA is enough to bring the team's average down to 2.95.

#2 New York Yankees - 2.50 ERA

New York Yankees SP Nestor Cortes Jr. holds the best ERA in the MLB AL over the past year.

We all love underdog stories, and that's why we all love Nestor Cortes. The 27-year-old was underrated heading into this season. Many New York Yankees fans disliked his delivery and thought he looked out of shape. Others didn't like his pitching arsenal. He relies heavily on his fastball and doesn't have great velocity. He proved them all wrong.

Cortes has a 1.41 ERA over 32 innings at the time of writing. Gerrit Cole is the next in line, and his ERA stands at 2.67. That's still a great average, but Cortes' makes it look silly. Jameson Taillon has also been excellent this year. He has a 2.84 ERA, helping his team achieve a 2.50 total average.

#1 Los Angeles Dodgers - 2.19 ERA

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Tyler Anderson has filled in marvellously for Andrew Heaney.

That 2.19 ERA total should be shocking, but the team who managed it shouldn't be. The Los Angeles Dodgers have three pitchers with sub-two ERAs even in the absence of Trevor Bauer.

Blake Harris @BlakeHarrisTBLA The Dodgers have a team ERA of 2.07 through 26 games



That's the lowest team ERA through 26 games since the 1978 Oakland Athletics The Dodgers have a team ERA of 2.07 through 26 games That's the lowest team ERA through 26 games since the 1978 Oakland Athletics

"The Dodgers have a team ERA of 2.07 (best in MLB) through 26 games That's the lowest team ERA through 26 games since the 1978 Oakland Athletics" - @ Blake Harris

Walker Buehler has a 1.96 average, Clayton Kershaw's is 1.80, and Tony Gonsolin's is 1.64. On top of that, Julio Urias has a 2.10 ERA. That's seriously stacked. And just imagine when Andrew Heaney returns to the lineup. He hadn't allowed a single run over 10 innings before his injury earlier in April.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt