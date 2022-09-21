Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 21 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Wednesday (September 21).

Texas are in fourth place in the American League West with 63 wins and have a winning percentage of .429. They have a negative home record of 30-42 and are 4-6 in their last ten matchups.

The Angels are in fine form and are in third place in the American League West with 64 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.438 and are 31-42 away from home.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are struggling this season. They have not scored enough, and their pitching has been average too. They have been dependent on Nathaniel Lowe for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.860, 71 RBIs, 25 home runs and an average of 0.304. Martin Perez has an ERA of 2.84, 159 Ks and a WHIP of 1.25.

The Angels have been playing well this season. Mike Trout has done great and has an OPS of 0.974 with 36 home runs this season. He has well supported by Shohei Ohtani. Trout has an average of 0.268, 34 home runs and an OPS of 0.891 this season.

Pitching has been great for the Angels. Shohei Ohtani has done a great job with an ERA of 2.43, 196 Ks and a WHIP of 1.04.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Match Details

Fixture: Los Angeles Angels @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 21, 8:05 pm EDT

Venue: Good Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER Los Angeles Angels +130 -1.5(+110) o8.5(-105) Texas Rangers -145 +1.5(-130) u8.5(+100)

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Best Picks

Dane Dunning will start for the Rangers. He has an ERA 4.49 and 129 Ks this season. He has given up 11 earned runs and four home runs in 27 innings against the Angels and will look to mak a change in his stats.

Tucker Davidson will be on the mound for the Angels. He has not done well and has an ERA of 18.00 and 2 Ks.The Rangers have averaged better against left-handed pitchers. Dunning will be the pick of the game due to his good form.

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels Prediction

Both teams will look for a win, but the Rangers are in better shape to win this game. The Angels are at a disadvantage due to Davidson's patchy form. He has not played much this season as well.

Prediction: Take: Rangers Moneyline (-145)

