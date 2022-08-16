Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will be at home to face the Oakland Athletics on Monday night. Texas fired manager Chris Woodward today, so let's see if this gives the club a boost for this series.

The Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 5-3 on Sunday, moving to 51-63 this year. Meanwhile, the Athletics now find themselves at 41-74 this season after getting swept by the Houston Astros. Texas has been bad at home this season, losing 10 of their previous 14 at Globe Life Field, a trend they'll look to reverse.

Glen Otto, who is 4-8 with a 5.20 ERA, will take the mound Monday for Texas. The Athletics offense is terrible, and they've averaged only 2.4 runs per game in their last seven. On the year, they rank 29th in runs and OPS.

Otto has been better recently than his numbers suggest, surrendering just four earned runs in his previous 11 frames. The Rangers' righty has been bad at home, but the A's lineup consists mainly of below-average hitters.

Oakland will go with James Kaprielian for Monday's matchup. He has a 3-6 record with a 4.38 ERA in 18 starts this year. Kaprielian has been better in his last four outings, carrying a 2.11 ERA, which is encouraging.

The A's righty has a 4.40 ERA against the Rangers this year, which is right in line with his season stats. However, Kaprielian has a 5.20 expected ERA indicating that he's been lucky so far this year, so look for him to regress at some point.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +139 +1.5 (-155) Over 8.0 (-110) Texas Rangers -154 -1.5 (+130) Under 8.0 (-110)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

Corey Seager is slugging .568 against righties with high flyball rates over the last two seasons. Kaprielian surrenders fly balls over 5% more than league average. Look for the Rangers' star to have a productive day at the plate.

Pick: Corey Seager Over 1.5 Total Bases (+100)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

On the other side, the Athletics are in the middle of an eight-game losing streak that can mainly be attributed to their lack of offense. Oakland has lost six of their last eight road games, so look for their slide to continue. Also, expect the Rangers' bats to get going.

Prediction: Rangers ML (-154) & Rangers Team Total Over 4 Runs (-125)

