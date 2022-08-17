Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 16 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will match up with the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night. The Rangers squeaked by the Athletics 2-1 on Monday to improve to 52-63 on the season. The Athletics are now 41-75 on the year after the loss. Texas hasn't been great at home this year, but they have taken 11 of the last 16 meetings against the Athletics.

Kohei Arihara will take the hill Tuesday for the Rangers, making his first start of the season. He has 10 MLB starts under his belt, all from 2021, when he posted a 6.64 ERA. He hasn't had success yet in the majors, but he'll get to face a bad Athletics offense.

The A's are averaging two runs per game in their previous seven, and they score the second-fewest runs in the MLB. Arihara might be on a pitch count, so Texas' bullpen could see a lot of work. Either way, the A's don't hit much, so expect the Rangers' pitchers to put them away.

J.P. Sears gets the nod Tuesday for the Athletics, holding a 2-1 record and a 2.30 ERA. Sears was shipped over to Oakland from the New York Yankees in the Frankie Montas trade. In his first start for Oakland, Sears tossed 5 1/3 frames, surrendering three hits and two earned runs in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

"Let's keep it going. #StraightUpTX" - Rangers

The Rangers offense Sears will be up against ranks 12th in runs per game and 16th in OPS, but Sears has looked great so far in limited innings. Expect the southpaw to have another strong performance in Arlington.

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Match Details

Fixture: Oakland Athletics @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 16, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Oakland Athletics +116 +1.5 (-195) Over 8.0 (-115) Texas Rangers -126 -1.5 (+160) Under 8.0 (-105)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Best Picks

J.P. sears was able to pitch 5 1/3 innings last time out, so look for the A’s to let him pitch just as long in tonight’s contest.

Pick: JP Sears Over 14.5 Outs Recorded (-135)

Texas Rangers vs. Oakland Athletics Betting Prediction

The Athletics are in the midst of a nine-game losing streak that they'll look to put an end to on Tuesday. Sears has been solid in every start he's made this year, and Texas' bats were unable to get going yesterday. Even though the Rangers' Arihara is probably rusty, the Athletics are one of the worst-hitting teams in the majors. Back the total to go under here for a second straight night.

Prediction: Under 8 (-105)

Last 15 Days' MLB Picks are: 106-82-4 (+163.9 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt