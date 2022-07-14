Watch: New York Yankees pitcher JP Sears troubles Reds' offense in a nail-biting contest

The New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds faced off in a thriller in the Bronx on Wednesday night. After the Reds shocked them 4-3 on Tuesday, the Yankees were out to settle the score.

The evening didn't start as planned for the pinstripes. Luis Severino was rocked for not one, not two, but three consecutive home runs in the second inning to give the Reds an early 4-0 lead.

To make matters worse, Severino then left the game with a shoulder injury, and it was up to rookie JP Sears to steady the ship.

Sears strikes out two in the fourth and he's retired all six batters that he's faced

"Sears strikes out two in the fourth and he's retired all six batters that he's faced" - Talkin Yanks

The left-handed pitcher stood tall against a red-hot Reds lineup to retire the first six batters he faced. He struck out Joey Votto on five pitches to start the third inning.

Rookie JP Sears is a promising prospect for the New York Yankees

JP Sears of the New York Yankees throws a pitch against the Oakland Athletics at Yankee Stadium

JP Sears stumbled a little in the sixth inning, but his contribution was invaluable to a New York Yankees bullpen that has been stuttering of late.

The 26-year-old ended the game with five strikeouts, allowing two runs and two hits in 3.2 innings. He threw a total of 45 pitches, of which 33 were strikes.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks JP Sears tonight:



3.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 5 SO, 1 BB, 45 P



Season ERA: 1.42 JP Sears tonight:3.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 5 SO, 1 BB, 45 PSeason ERA: 1.42 https://t.co/oY32XU5Z5C

"JP Sears tonight: 3.2 IP, 2 ER, 2 H, 5 SO, 1 BB, 45 P Season ERA: 1.42" - Talkin' Yanks

Over his short career in the majors, Sears is 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA, 14 strikeouts and a 0.95 WHIP. He is yet to allow a home run in 19 innings.

With the Yankees blowing leads in their last three games, the bullpen has taken the brunt of the blame. Sears, who has already started in two of his six appearances, could be an ideal fit for a pitching rotation that is still trying to find the perfect balance.

Bryan Hoch @BryanHoch



3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K



Season ERA: 1.42 Nice job by JP Sears to keep the #Yankees in this game:3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 KSeason ERA: 1.42 Nice job by JP Sears to keep the #Yankees in this game:3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 KSeason ERA: 1.42

"Nice job by JP Sears to keep the #Yankees in this game: 3.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 5 K Season ERA: 1.42" - Bryan Hoch

Even after a disastrous start, the New York Yankees came back to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-6. Sears deserves a lot of credit for holding his nerve in a high-pressure situation and keeping his team in the game.

This win breaks a three-game skid for the Bronx Bombers and maintains their 14-game lead over division rival Boston Red Sox. The Yankees are now 62-26 on the season.

