Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will face the Seattle Mariners in a three-game MLB series on Tuesday (September 27) at the T-Mobile Park in Washington.

Both teams are part of the American League West division.

Seattle has enjoyed a decent season and is second in the division. Only the Houston Astros are ahead of them as they have completely dominated the west with 101 wins. The Mariners, though, would like to have a better seeding going into the playoffs. They need a few more wins to achieve that. A 3-7 record in the last 10 games has not helped their cause.

The Rangers, meanwhile, are already out of the playoff race. With a 65-87 season record, a team can't expect to qualify for the playoffs. They share the same 3-7 record in their last ten games as the Mariners.

Despite being fourth in the division, Texas could look to destroy Seattle's chances of a better seed and play as their party poopers. Nevertheless, it's going to be an entertaining series. The home team will go ou to win the series and improve their recent record but have a tough task ahead.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners: Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 09:40 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Arena, Seattle, Washington

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Seattle Mariners -205 -1.5 (+105) U 7.5 (-120) Texas Rangers +175 +1.5 (-125) O 7.5 (+175)

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners: Pick

Robbie Ray (12-10) will take to the hill for the Mariners. He has been in scintillating form this season with 201 strikeouts in 177.2 IPs. It's fair to say that the team will rely on him to deliver yet again. Against a weaker side, expect Ray to come out good. He's a definite pick.

Pick: Robbie Ray Total Strikeouts Over 6.5 (-170)

Season Statistics: Robbie Ray

GP IP H ER SO ERA 30 177.2 149 71 201 3.60

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners: Prediction

Game 1 between the Mariners and the Rangers will be quite entertaining. Both teams are likely to go at each other, but Seattle's offense and defense is superior to that of Texas, so expect a straightforward win for Seattle.

Prediction: Seattle 1st 5 Innnings Total Over 2.5 ( +120)

