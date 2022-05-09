MLB Power Rankings: Intensifying action in American League leads to a tight MVP race this week

We are already about a month into the 2022 MLB season. The American League is starting to take shape as the failures of some have represented great opportunities for others. The American League has been the home of the heaviest hitters this season.

Here are the MLB Power Rankings for the week of May 9, 2022.

American League Power Ranking | 2022 MLB Season

#5 Houston Astros

Detroit Tigers v Houston Astros

The Houston Astros were heavily favored to win the AL West this year. Dusty Baker's club is the defending AL champion. However, the pesky Los Angeles Angels have been a step ahead at every turn. However, the Astros are now coming on in a big way.

They have won seven straight games, outscoring the opposition 28-6 over that stretch. The Astros pitching has been fantastic. They have a 2.95 ERA as a team, including a 0.95 ERA over their current win streak. The 39-year-old Justin Verlander is leading the charge for his guys with an ERA of 1.93.

#4 Tampa Bay Rays

Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners

The Tampa Bay Rays have solidified their spot as a team that is always in contention in the AL East. The Rays are only spending about $85 million on their payroll this year, 25th out of 30 MLB ball clubs, which means they are getting tremendous value.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball The Mariners have probably seen enough of Manuel Margot The Mariners have probably seen enough of Manuel Margot https://t.co/tADmY7uwRD

"The Mariners have probably seen enough of Manuel Margot" - @ Tampa Bay Rays

A player of note for the Rays has been center fielder Manuel Margot, who has 20 RBIs in 24 games this year. Margot has been red hot recently, as he has hit .500 with three home runs and 12 RBIs over his last seven games.

#3 Minnesota Twins

Oakland Athletics v Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are a fun team to watch. As newly signed All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa recently remarked, the Twins have a great clubhouse chemistry and are having a lot of fun together. They have been especially strong at home at Target Field with a record of 11-4. For Twins fans, who have not won a World Series since 1991, the young team is giving them a lot to be excited about this year.

#2 Los Angeles Angels

Washington Nationals v Los Angeles Angels

Any team that features Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Brandon Marsh, and Tyler Wade, among others, has all the trappings of a championship team. Unfortunately, the Los Angeles Angels have been very quiet in recent years. Not having made the playoffs since 2014, patience is running out. But the Angels have exploded this year and the fans are loving it.

Ben Verlander @BenVerlander THE SPEED. THE EMOTION. SHOHEI OHTANI. THE ANGELS. ITS SPECIAL



THE SPEED. THE EMOTION. SHOHEI OHTANI. THE ANGELS. ITS SPECIAL https://t.co/LEMAmoqPZY

"THE SPEED. THE EMOTION. SHOHEI OHTANI. THE ANGELS. ITS SPECIAL" - @ Ben Verlander

The Halos have scored 139 runs — the most of any team in baseball. It is shaping up to be a true photo finish between them and their bitter division rival, the Houston Astros.

#1 New York Yankees

Texas Rangers v New York Yankees - Game One

There hasn't been much for New York Yankees fans to complain about in 2022. After taking a back seat to the Toronto Blue Jays for the early part of the season, the Yankees have since turned it on and have not looked back. After an 11-game win streak, the Yankees have been on top of the AL East, and indeed the MLB itself. With 37 homers this year, the Bronx Bombers have hit more long ones than any other team. Currently, the Yankees have two players tied for most home runs in the MLB, Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge, who both have nine home runs this season.

These are the MLB Power Rankings for the week of May 9, 2022. Whether these teams will stay the course or falter remains to be seen.

