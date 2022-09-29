Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Texas Rangers on Thursday (September 29) night in MLB action. The AL West teams will be playing their 19th and final head-to-head matchup of the season.

The Mariners beat the Rangers on Wednesday, bringing their record up to 84-70 on the season. The Rangers, meanwhile, are now 66-88 on the season after the loss. After Tuesday's win, Seattle is 5-13 on the year against Texas.

Seattle is in the third wildcard spot in the AL. They have a comfortable 4.5-game lead over the Baltimore Orioles with just eight games left in the season. So barring a collapse, they should be able to clinch a playoff berth. They're also just a half game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wildcard spot, so they may be able to overtake the Rays by the end of the night.

Marco Gonzales will take the mound Thursday for the Mariners. He's 10-15 with a 4.05 ERA over 30 starts. Gonzales leads the American League in losses, but a lot of that has to do with the lack of run support he has had this year.

The Rangers lineup he will take on is averaging four runs per game in their last seven, and they rank 11th in runs per game. In his last outing, Gonzales tossed five innings, allowing eight hits and three earned runs. He managed just two strikeouts in the loss against the Kansas City Royals.

Gonzales has a 5.02 expected ERA, suggesting he has been lucky this year; against Texas this season, he has had mixed results. Look for Texas to try and get the bats going early after mustering just one run last night.

Texas will send out Jon Gray for Thursday's contest. He has a 7-7 record with a 3.64 ERA in 22 starts. He has been solid this season and will face a Mariners lineup that averages under four runs per game.

Lately, the Rangers right-hander has been great, allowing just two earned runs in his last 13 frames. Nevertheless, Gray has allowed four runs in his two outings against Seattle this season and will look to fare better here.

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Seattle Mariners

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29; 9:40 pm EDT

Venue: T-Mobile Park, Seattle, Washington

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +104 +1.5 (-220) Over 7.0 (-120) Seattle Mariners -114 -1.5 (+180) Under 7.0 (+100)

Texas Rangers vs Seattle Mariners Betting Prediction

The Mariners need to win every game, as they are looking to get as high a seed as possible. Both lineups have already had success off the pitchers they will be facing, so expect a lot more offense tonight.

Also, expect Seattle to win the series here, as they have more to play for and also because they've beat up on Texas all year long.

Prediction: Seattle Mariners ML (-114) & Over 7 (-120)

