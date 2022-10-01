The Citadel Bulldogs vs Appalachian State Mountaineers, Picks, and Prediction - October 1 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The Citadel Bulldogs will play the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday (October 1) in NCAA action. The Citadel has played below average and has lost two of their three games this season. They are fifth in their conference standings.

Appalachian, meanwhile, is in fourth place in the standings and is 2-2 in the last four games. They have placed decent, but the defense is not in good shape.

The Citadel Bulldogs vs Appalachian State Mountaineers Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL CITADEL +40(-110) o55(-110) APP. STATE -40(-110) u55(-108)

The Citadel Bulldogs vs Appalachian State Mountaineers Match Details

Fixture: The Citadel Bulldogs @ Appalachian State Mountaineers

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1; 3:30 pm EDT

Venue: Kidd Brewer Stadium, Boone, NC

The Citadel Bulldogs vs Appalachian State Mountaineers Key Stats

The Citadel has done poorly on offense and has covered 176 passing yards at a completion rate of 50%. The team averages 5.2 yards per attempt, with two touchdowns and two interceptions in three games.

While rushing, they have covered 519 yards. Logan Billings has more contributions with 116 yards at an 5.9 yards per attempt. The defense has been under a lot of pressure and has had 193 tackles in three games.

The Appalachian State has done well in offense and has covered 1031 passing yards at a completion rate of 62.0 percent. Quarterback Chase Brise has been brilliant with 1014 passing yards covered in four games. The team also has 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

While rushing, the team has done well, covering 687 yards at an average of 4.23 yards per attempt. State has seven rushing touchdowns, but defense has been inconsistent and has let them down.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/GAME PASSING TOUCHDOWNS CITADEL 58.66 173 2 APP. STATE 257.75 171.43 7

The Citadel Bulldogs vs Appalachian State Mountaineers Pick and Prediction

Chase Brice will be the pick of the game. He has done great and has been very consistent. He's performing similarly to last season and is a key player going forward, with a completion percentage of over 60%. He also has 11 touchdowns this season.

The Appalachian State should win this game, as the offense of the Citadel is not strong enough to cause any major damage. The offense of Appalachian State will suffice the voids in the defense and should help the team get a win.

Prediction: Take Appalachian State at spread, -40(-110)

