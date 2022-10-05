The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats, Picks, and Prediction - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday (October 8).The Bulls are in eighth place in the standings and have lost four out of five games this season.They have not played well and are struggling both defensively and offensively.
The Bearcats are in second place in the standings with four wins in five games this season. After losing their first game, they have done offensively and defensively well.
Up to $1,250 back on your first bet when you join Caesars here
The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats Odds
The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats Match Details
Fixture: The South Florida Bulls @ Cincinnati Bearcats
Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 2:30 pm EDT
Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats Key Stats
The Bulls have not done well and the stats prove that fact. They have covered only 870 passing yards at a completion rate of 54.2 percent. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon has contributed 822 passing yards and has three touchdowns and six interceptions to his name.
While rushing, the Bulls have done better with 848 yards. They have surpassed the previous season's average, with 5.0 rushing yards per attempt this season. Brian Battie has done well, covering 391 rushing yards at an average of 7.7 yards per attempt.
The defense has let them down, conceding 40 points in four out of five games this season.
New PointsBet players get 4 x $200 in free bets when they join here
The Bearcats have done exceptionally well and have covered 1479 passing yards at a completion rate of 66.3 percent. Quarterback Ben Bryant has contributed 1383 passing yards at an average of 8.4 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns so far this season.
While rushing, they have gone below last season's average of 5.2 yards per attempt. The defense has done great with less than 25 points for the winning cause.
The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Betting Prediction
Ben Bryant has been superb for the Bearcats. He has done a great job with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been sacked only 13 times in the 164 attempts he made and has a completion rate of 65.2 percent. Bryant will play a crucial role in the game.
Both teams are going through different phases and the Bearcats look more settled to win this game. They are on a winning streak and have been offensively very strong and the weak defense of the Bulls makes things easy for them.
Prediction:- Take Bearcats, at spread, -27.5
New DraftKings players get a deposit bonus up to $1,000