The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats, Picks, and Prediction - October 8 | NCAA Football Season 2022

The South Florida Bulls will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday (October 8).The Bulls are in eighth place in the standings and have lost four out of five games this season.They have not played well and are struggling both defensively and offensively.

The Bearcats are in second place in the standings with four wins in five games this season. After losing their first game, they have done offensively and defensively well.

The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats Odds

TEAMS OVER/UNDER SPREAD BULLS o59.5(-110) +27.5(-105) BEARCATS u59.5(-110) -27.5(-110))

The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats Match Details

Fixture: The South Florida Bulls @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Date & Time: Saturday, October 8; 2:30 pm EDT

Venue: Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Bearcats Key Stats

The Bulls have not done well and the stats prove that fact. They have covered only 870 passing yards at a completion rate of 54.2 percent. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon has contributed 822 passing yards and has three touchdowns and six interceptions to his name.

While rushing, the Bulls have done better with 848 yards. They have surpassed the previous season's average, with 5.0 rushing yards per attempt this season. Brian Battie has done well, covering 391 rushing yards at an average of 7.7 yards per attempt.

The defense has let them down, conceding 40 points in four out of five games this season.

The Bearcats have done exceptionally well and have covered 1479 passing yards at a completion rate of 66.3 percent. Quarterback Ben Bryant has contributed 1383 passing yards at an average of 8.4 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns so far this season.

While rushing, they have gone below last season's average of 5.2 yards per attempt. The defense has done great with less than 25 points for the winning cause.

TEAMS PASSING YARDS/PER GAME PASSING TOUCH DOWNS RUSHING YARDS/PER GAME BULLS 174 3 144 BEARCATS 295.8 13 169.6

The South Florida Bulls vs Cincinnati Betting Prediction

Ben Bryant has been superb for the Bearcats. He has done a great job with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has been sacked only 13 times in the 164 attempts he made and has a completion rate of 65.2 percent. Bryant will play a crucial role in the game.

Both teams are going through different phases and the Bearcats look more settled to win this game. They are on a winning streak and have been offensively very strong and the weak defense of the Bulls makes things easy for them.

Prediction:- Take Bearcats, at spread, -27.5

