Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 29 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will take on the Detroit Tigers on Friday night. The Blue Jays beat the Tigers 5-3 on Thursday to improve to 55-44 this season. Looking at the Tigers, they currently hold a 40-60 record this year following their defeat. Toronto has been pretty good at home this season, holding a 32-20 record at Rogers Centre.

Alek Manoah will take the mound Friday for the Blue Jays. He is 11-4 with a 2.24 ERA in 19 starts. He'll be up against a terrible Tigers lineup that is ranked #30 in runs per game in the league.

Last time out, Manoah tossed six frames, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out seven versus the Boston Red Sox. The Toronto right-hander was named an All-Star this season, and he's been dominant all year long. He also has been lights-out in his home stadium, carrying a 2.10 ERA in Toronto. Look for the Blue Jays' ace to add to his impressive breakout campaign on Friday.

Bryan Garcia gets the start for Detroit, and this will be his first start of the year. In 2021, he was 3-2 with a 7.55 ERA in 39 relief appearances. This is the kind of pitcher that the Toronto offense should beat up on, given the fact that they're third in runs and second in OPS. With Garcia being a fly-ball pitcher, expect the Blue Jays' hot offense to surpass their run total from the series opener.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Tigers @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Friday, July 29, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Detroit Tigers +300 +1.5 (+155) Over 8.5 (-115) Toronto Blue Jays -380 -1.5 (-185) Under 8.5 (-105)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Best Picks

Matt Chapman has an OPS of .874 when facing righties with low strikeout rates since 2021, and Garica only has a career 6.78 K/9 rate. Chapman has also been raking, carrying a 1.037 OPS in the last month. Look for the Jays' infielder, who performs better at home, to keep swinging a hot bat.

"Matty TWICE?" - BlueJays

Pick: Matt Chapman Over 1.5 Total Bases (+120)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Detroit Tigers Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays are listed as huge favorites, and for a good reason. The pitching matchup is pretty lopsided today. As a result, the run line isn't great. The best bet to target is the over, as the total has gone over in seven of Toronto's eight Friday games. Expect the home side to put on a show for their home fans on Friday night.

Prediction: Blue Jays Team Total Over 5.5 Runs (-110) & Game Over 8 Runs (-140)

