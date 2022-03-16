MLB Trade Update: Matt Chapman traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, will it be enough to clinch AL East?

Oakland Athletics star third baseman Matt Chapman has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for a number of prospects. Chapman has played his entire career with the Athletics and was rumored this offseason to be traded.

Chapman's trade from the Oakland Athletics follows first baseman Matt Olson's move to the Atlanta Braves earlier this week. Chapman is one of the best defensive players in baseball and is a huge get for an up-and-coming Blue Jays squad.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan Matt Chapman has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, sources confirm to ESPN. Deal is done. A's with another big group of prospects. RHP Gunnar Hoglund best of the bunch. SS Kevin Smith, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead all major league-ready. Matt Chapman has been traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, sources confirm to ESPN. Deal is done. A's with another big group of prospects. RHP Gunnar Hoglund best of the bunch. SS Kevin Smith, left-handed starter Zach Logue and left-handed reliever Kirby Snead all major league-ready.

The Toronto Blue Jays are sending some of their top prospects to Oakland in exchange for the third baseman. Oakland could certainly benefit from getting these prospects as they are in rebuild mode this season. The Athletics are well-known for trading star players away and being able to develop talent from the prospects they gain in return.

Jeff Passan @JeffPassan First on the scene for the deal was Carlos Baerga. And @ShiDavidi had the return for Matt Chapman, who gives the Blue Jays perhaps the best infield in baseball to go along with one of the deepest pitch staffs. Toronto is not messing around. And the AL East is gonna be quite fun. First on the scene for the deal was Carlos Baerga. And @ShiDavidi had the return for Matt Chapman, who gives the Blue Jays perhaps the best infield in baseball to go along with one of the deepest pitch staffs. Toronto is not messing around. And the AL East is gonna be quite fun.

What Chapman brings to the Toronto Blue Jays

Matt Chapman will give the Toronto Blue Jays one of the best defensive third basemen in the game and will make the Blue Jays one of the favorites in the American League East this year. The Blue Jays already have one of the best offenses in baseball and are adding another power bat to their lineup. Chapman will be a veteran presence to complement their rising young stars. The former 3x Gold Glove winner registered 75 runs and 72 RBI in the 2021 season.

The Toronto Blue Jays are sure to be one of the top contenders in the American League with Chapman in the rotation and young position players such as Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Bo Bichette batting in New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have last year's Cy Young winner Robby Ray as well as others in the rotation who make them a serious threat to the rest of the league. The Blue Jays now have all the pieces to win the American League East. Their projected lineup can be seen below.

Overall, the Blue Jays are now a serious contender in the American League. Only time will tell how this group of prospects pan out for the Oakland Athletics.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt