MLB News: Oakland Athletics agree to send Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves; Here's what we know so far

The Atlanta Braves have acquired Matt Olson. ESPN's Jeff Passan has reported that Olson is leaving the Oakland Athletics via trade.

Passan: "BREAKING: Atlanta and Oakland are in agreement on a trade that will send star first baseman Matt Olson to the Braves, sources familiar with the deal."

Oakland has been rumored to have a fire sale this offseason, as sources close to the team state the organization has been looking to rebuild. After trading pitcher Chris Bassitt to the Mets for 2 prospects, it appears Olson is the next one to leave the Oakland area.

Olson hit 39 home runs in 2021 while driving in 111 runs

For the Athletics, they will continue to trade away proven players for cheaper, more controllable assets in the form of MLB prospects. Former All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman appears to be next on the list of names to be moved by Oakland. While he had a down 2021, he projects to be the highest salary on the A's payroll, and certain teams seem willing to take a chance on helping Chapman regain his offensive prowess.

This news also appears to spell an end for Freddie Freeman in the Braves organization. Freeman, a 2nd round pick in 2007 who led the Atlanta Braves to a World Series Championship in 2021, was reportedly seeking a contract in excess of $200 million. While fans were christening him the heir to the Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones, rumors were circulating that Freeman would choose between the Atlanta Braves, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the New York Yankees. While this doesn't close the door entirely on Freeman's return to Atlanta, Braves fans are bracing for a season without Freddie.

In Olson, the Braves are receiving a leftie who slugged 39 home runs while driving in 111 runs for the A's last year. Olson also comes at a bargain, as he is elgible for arbitration until 2024. Olson will look to repeat a stellar All-Star season at the hitter-friendly park of Atlanta. He will join rehabbing Ronald Acuna Jr. to provide lineup protection as the Atlanta Braves hope to compete in a tough division.

The New York Mets roster includes Olson's former teammates Chris Bassit, Mark Canha, and Starling Marte, and the Philadelphia Phillies lineup brings back National League MVP Bryce Harper. Olson brings a lot of offense to the Braves lineup, but will he be able to handle the pressure of defending the World Series title?

