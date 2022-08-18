Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks, YRFI, and Predictions August 18, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees start a four-game series today in the Bronx.

Both teams have hit slumps and are 3-7 in their last 10 games. The Jays are coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles, and the Yankees just dropped two of three to the Tampa Bay Rays. However, despite the Yankees being 9-17 since the All-Star break, they still hold a 10-game lead in the division.

Pitching in this one are Jose Berrios for the Jays and Frankie Montas for the Yankees.

Berrios had a fantastic July, finishing with an ERA of 3.00, and his team won every game he started. However, he's been abysmal since August began. He's allowed 13 runs in two starts, and the Blue Jays have lost both games.

Montas is making his third start in the pinstripes. After a terrible first start in St. Louis, he's returning to form. He allowed just two runs his last time out, and the Yankees hope he'll continue at that pace.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Thursday, August 18, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, NY

"Old and new Yankee Stadium side by side in 2009 shortly before old Yankee Stadium was demolished." - thebronxusa

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Spread Run in the 1st? Team Totals Blue Jays +1.5 (-154) Yes (-115) Over 3.5 (-122) Yankees -1.5 (+128) No (-115) Over 4.5 (-106)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

Both pitchers are highly capable, as are the bats for both teams, but as has been discussed, neither is working well. While this series could be a slump-buster, bettors shouldn't expect too much.

Under 8.5 Runs (-106)

Jose Berrios has 108 Ks on the season.

Something has to give for these two high-power offenses. They've hit a tremendous slump and cannot continue at this pace. Bettors should look for a break in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-115)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. New York Yankees Prediction

A prediction can be hard when two teams who are playing horribly meet up, so bettors should default to the pitching matchup. Montas deserves the nod on this one. This would be an excellent series for the Yankees to exit their slump.

New York -1.5 (+128)

