Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - September 3| 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park on Saturday. The opposing teams with contrasting fortunes will each be hoping that fate will be on their side as they go up against each other. The Blue Jays have been high flyers this season, while their opponents, the Pirates, have been one of the worst-performing teams in the MLB.

The Blue Jays have an overall record of 71-59 this season. They are currently in third place in the American League East, battling it out for a possible playoff berth.

They have won six of their last 10 games and are vying to close the gap on the teams above them in the table.

The Pirates have had a disastrous season so far. They've gone 49-82 this season, which is the second-worst record in the entire National League. They've struggled massively for momentum this year. They've only won two of their last 10 fixtures leading up to this game.

Statistically speaking, Bryan Reynolds has been one positive for the Pirates to take into the next campaign. Reynolds has the highest batting average (.254), most home runs (21), and the highest RBI (48) in the organization.

"Final." -Pirates

Alejandro Kirk of the Blue Jays has been impressive this season. He has the highest batting average on the team at .293. Alex Manoah is on top of the charts when it comes to the best ERA (2.48) and the most pitches per inning (15) for the Blue Jays.

"Blue Jays fans travel EVERYWHERE! #TBJHomers" -Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates Match Details.

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Pittsburgh Pirates

Date and Time: Saturday, September 3, 6:35 PM EDT

Venue: PNC Park, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates best picks

The top picks for the game are Roansy Contreras of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Trevor Richards of the Blue Jays. The former has an ERA of 3.57 and the latter has an ERA of 4.53.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Pittsburgh Pirates Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Toronto Blue Jays -1.5 -168 Under 8.5 Pittsburgh Pirates +1.5 +145 Over 8.5

Blue Jays vs Pirates Final Prediction:

A tale of contrasting teams, this has one-sided written all over it. The Pirates would be pulling off a miracle if they come out of this game with anything close to a win.

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe