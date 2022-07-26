Create
Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Blue Jays will be back home on Tuesday.
Lucas Abrenica
Lucas Abrenica
ANALYST
Modified Jul 26, 2022 11:24 PM IST

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night. The Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 Sunday to complete the sweep and move to 53-43 this season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals now find themselves at 51-46 this year after a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

Toronto has been a good team while home, holding a 30-19 record at Rogers Centre this year. Their winning streak has propelled them to sole place of the fourth seed in the American League.

3B Nolan Arenado, 1B Paul Goldschmidt & C Austin Romine have been placed on the Restricted List.We have recalled OF Conner Capel, C Iván Herrera, and selected the contract of INF Cory Spangenberg as substitute players from Memphis (AAA).Spangenberg will wear uniform no. 18.
"3B Nolan Arenado, 1B Paul Goldschmidt & C Austin Romine have been placed on the Restricted List." - Cardinals

Jose Berrios will take the hill Tuesday for the Blue Jays. He is 7-4 with a 5.22 ERA in 19 starts this season. He has struggled mightily this year, and he'll be facing a good Cardinals lineup that scores the ninth-most runs per game. St. Louis, though, will be without their best hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

In Berrios' previous start, he threw 6 1/3 frames, giving up two earned runs and punching out seven. Recently, the former Minnesota Twin has been very consistent, surrendering just six earned runs in his last 18 1/3 innings. He's had a rough year overall, but he has a good chance to record his fourth straight quality start on Tuesday.

St. Louis sends out righty Adrian Pallante for Tuesday's contest. He'll be tasked with an offense that is ranked #3 in runs per game.

Last outing, Pallante threw five innings, surrendering six hits and three earned runs while fanning five. He's now allowed 13 earned runs in his last 14 1/3 innings, which isn't encouraging. The Cardinals' righty has been awful away from home this season, holding a 6.75 road ERA in three road starts.

Toronto is averaging an impressive 8.4 runs in their past seven, helped by a 28-run output on Friday.

40 runs scored this series: A new club record 🤯 #NextLevel https://t.co/Nqfw9PNr7U
"40 runs scored this series: A new club record" - @BlueJays

Look for the Jays to make Pallante work hard for his outs in the series opener.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 7:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

TeamMoney LineSpreadOver/Under
St. Louis Cardinals+180+1.5 (-110)Over 9.0 (+100)
Toronto Blue Jays-215-1.5 (-110)Under 9.0 (-120)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Jose Berrios has struck out 26 hitters in his last three appearances, and it seems he's in a nice groove. St. Louis normally doesn't strikeout out a lot, but they're missing their two best bats in the middle of the order.

Pick: Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction

The Blue Jays are currently riding a six-game winning streak that they'll look to extend on Tuesday. Expect Toronto to keep rolling and cover in the opener.

Prediction: Blue Jays -1.5 (-110) & Cardinals Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-120)

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt

Comments

