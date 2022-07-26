Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will host the St. Louis Cardinals Tuesday night. The Blue Jays defeated the Boston Red Sox 8-4 Sunday to complete the sweep and move to 53-43 this season. Meanwhile, the Cardinals now find themselves at 51-46 this year after a disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.
Toronto has been a good team while home, holding a 30-19 record at Rogers Centre this year. Their winning streak has propelled them to sole place of the fourth seed in the American League.
"3B Nolan Arenado, 1B Paul Goldschmidt & C Austin Romine have been placed on the Restricted List." - Cardinals
Jose Berrios will take the hill Tuesday for the Blue Jays. He is 7-4 with a 5.22 ERA in 19 starts this season. He has struggled mightily this year, and he'll be facing a good Cardinals lineup that scores the ninth-most runs per game. St. Louis, though, will be without their best hitters, Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.
In Berrios' previous start, he threw 6 1/3 frames, giving up two earned runs and punching out seven. Recently, the former Minnesota Twin has been very consistent, surrendering just six earned runs in his last 18 1/3 innings. He's had a rough year overall, but he has a good chance to record his fourth straight quality start on Tuesday.
St. Louis sends out righty Adrian Pallante for Tuesday's contest. He'll be tasked with an offense that is ranked #3 in runs per game.
Last outing, Pallante threw five innings, surrendering six hits and three earned runs while fanning five. He's now allowed 13 earned runs in his last 14 1/3 innings, which isn't encouraging. The Cardinals' righty has been awful away from home this season, holding a 6.75 road ERA in three road starts.
Toronto is averaging an impressive 8.4 runs in their past seven, helped by a 28-run output on Friday.
"40 runs scored this series: A new club record" - @BlueJays
Look for the Jays to make Pallante work hard for his outs in the series opener.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details
Fixture: St. Louis Cardinals @ Toronto Blue Jays
Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 7:07 p.m. EDT
Venue: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds
Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks
Jose Berrios has struck out 26 hitters in his last three appearances, and it seems he's in a nice groove. St. Louis normally doesn't strikeout out a lot, but they're missing their two best bats in the middle of the order.
Pick: Jose Berrios Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-128)
Toronto Blue Jays vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Prediction
The Blue Jays are currently riding a six-game winning streak that they'll look to extend on Tuesday. Expect Toronto to keep rolling and cover in the opener.
Prediction: Blue Jays -1.5 (-110) & Cardinals Team Total Under 3.5 Runs (-120)