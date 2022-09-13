Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 13 | 2022 MLB Season

The Toronto Blue Jays will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 2 at the Rogers Center on Tuesday afternoon at 1:07 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for Game 2 of this nail-biting series are here.

The Blue Jays defeated the Rays in Game 1 by a score of 3-2, courtesy of a Bo Bichette two-run bomb in the bottom of the eighth inning. This is already shaping up to be a super hot and intense series as both teams vie for a playoff position in the American League East standings. The Blue Jays lead the Rays by a slim margin of 0.5 games. It will be interesting to see their approach tonight.

The Rays have been in red-hot form, barring their last series defeat at the hands of the New York Yankees. They have an overall record of 78-61 and 31-37 away. The away record might have put them off course, but the team as a whole unit has been able to stick together and perform positively. This is no doubt a very important series for both the teams, so expect a scintillating game today.

The Blue Jays will start their ace of spades on the mound today. This will be Alek Manoah's 28th start of the season. He has an ERA of 2.42, a 0.99 WHIP, 158 K's, and a W-L of 14-7. In his last start against the Rays, he gave up three runs on five hits in six innings and recorded a loss in the process. He will look to command authority this time around and will use nasty sliders to strike out some hitters.

The Rays will start with Jeffrey Springs on the mound. He has an ERA of 2.54, a 1.10 WHIP, and a W-L of 7-4. This will be his 21st start of the season and the second against the Blue Jays. In his last start against the Blue Jays, the Rays bullpen managed to shut out their opponents and win the game 3-0. He pitched 4.1 innings in that game and gave away just four hits. He will be confident today.

Match Details: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays at Toronto Blue Jays

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 13, 1:07 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Downtown Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds:

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +132 +1.5 (-176) Over 7.5 (-110) Toronto Blue Jays -156 -1.5 (+146) Under 7.5 (-110)

Best pick: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Both teams have a strong hitting unit as they look to come off the blocks hard. But, assessing the talents of the bullpen tonight, both pitchers should be aiming to restrict their opponents to a minimum number of hits from the onset. Look forward to a scoreless start to the game as both Manoah and Springs will look to send the first three hitters back to their dugouts quickly.

Pick: Scoreless 1st inning (1.75)

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The Rays lead the season series 6-5. It is a difficult game to ascertain a winner as both the teams will be hungry for a win, but looking at the home record of the Jays and the away record of the Rays, the bettors should give the edge to the Blue Jays to clinch the series today.

Blue Jays (-156)

