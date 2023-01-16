The UAB Blazers will take on the Middle Tennessee St. Blue Raiders at the Murphy Athletic Center in the NCAA on Monday (January 16).

The Blazers are off to a 13-5 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're third in the Conference USA and are coming off a 81-74 win against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (81-74) in their last outing. Eric Gaines scored 22 points in the win, while multiple players contributed in double digits.

Meanwhile, the Raiders are 10-7 on the season and coming off a 71-68 win against the Rice Owls in their previous outing. Eli Lawrence stepped up with a brilliant 21-point performance, while DeAndre Dishman contributed 17.

UAB Blazers vs MTSU: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UAB Blazers -135 -2.5 (-110) O 146.5 (-110) MTSU +115 +2.5 (-110) U 146.5 (-110)

The Blazers have started the season on a positive note, with their conference record being 4-3, while their away record is 1-3. The team has been one of the best in the country on offense, averaging a massive 85.8 points per game, which rank third in the nation. They've had a massive 38.6 offensive rebounds and conceding 72.3 points per game, which ranks 259th in the country.

The Raiders, meanwhile, have fared poorly compared to the Blazers and are four positions below them in the same conference. Their conference record is 3-3, while their home record is a decent 5-2. The team has been just at the average mark on offense, scoring 70.0 points per game, which ranks 222nd in the division, and conceding 65.8 points per outing, which ranks 93rd in the nation.

UAB Blazers vs MTSU: Match Details

Fixture: UAB Blazers @ MTSU

Date & Time: Monday, January 16; 09:00 p.m ET

Venue: Murphy Athletic Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee

UAB Blazers vs MTSU: Prediction

The Raiders are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games at home against a team with a winning percentage of less than .400. They're 6-1 against the spread in their last seven games at home against a team with a losing record.

UAB, meanwhile, has a big 7-3 advantage over MTSU in their last ten meetings. They're having a better season, but expect a close contest tonight.

Final Prediction: MTSU +2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes