UCLA vs Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 1| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UCLA Bruins are off to a 12-2 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, second in the Pac-12 Conference, and are on a nine-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Washington State Cougars (67-66) in their last outing.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. led the scoring charts for his team with 20 points. Tyger Campbell and David Singleton contributed 16 and 14 points each in the victory.

The Bruins will now take on the Washington Huskies, who are on a 9-5 start to the season, seventh in the same conference, and on a two-game losing streak. Their defeat came against the USC Trojans (80-67) in their previous outing. Keion Brooks Jr. scored the maximum points for his team (20) but it wasn't enough to see his side win. They will now host this game at the Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Sunday (January 1).

UCLA Bruins vs Washington Huskies: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under UCLA Bruins -550 -10.5 (-110) O 138.5 (-110) Washington Huskies +425 +10.5 (-110) U 138.5 (-110)

The Bruins started the season on a positive note with twelve wins and two losses. Their away record is perfect at 3-0 for now. The team is very strong offensively, averaging a healthy 79.4 points per game, which ranks 44th in the country, while conceding only 61.9 points per game, which ranks 39th in the nation. Their total offensive rebounds are 31.6 per game and 29.3 defensive rebounds.

The Washington Huskies have nine wins and five losses. Their home record is an impressive 7-3 as they host their eleventh home game tonight. The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.2 points per game, which ranks 222nd in the country while conceding 67.1 points per game, which ranks 132nd in the country.

UCLA Bruins vs Washington Huskies: Match Details

Fixture: UCLA Bruins @ Washington Huskies

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023, 07:00 pm ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion, Seattle, Washington

UCLA Bruins vs Washington Huskies: Prediction

The Bruins are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games against a team that has a winning percentage of over .600. They have a one-sided 9-1 record against the Huskies in their last 10 meetings. The current statistics and form clearly indicate the upper hand that the Bruins have.

They are clearly in pole position to dominate the game and look to get their 10th consecutive win.

Final Prediction: UCLA -10.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes