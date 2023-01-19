UFC 283: Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 21

The UFC will try once again to crown a new light heavyweight champion at UFC 283. Glover Teixeira, who lost the title to Jiri Prochazka last year at UFC 275, will take on the No.7-ranked Jamahal Hill for the vacant gold.

Prochazka's debilitating shoulder injury led to Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev duking it out at UFC 282 for the belt. Shockingly, the fight was ruled a draw, necessitating another main event to try to decide a new champion. Jamahal Hill has managed to leapfrog to the top due to the bizarre series of events that have hit the division lately.

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 11:55p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Glover Teixeira +120 +550 +225 +700 +5000 Jamahal Hill -140 +110 +2500 +900 +5000

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Tale of the Tape

Glover Teixeira has enjoyed a dominant resurgence in recent years. He embarked on a five-fight winning streak to get a title shot back at UFC 267. There, he dominantly submitted Jan Blachowicz in the second round. Teixeira's impressive late-career hot streak was terminated last year when he shockingly came unstuck on the ground against Jiri Prochazka. A seasoned jiu-jitsu master, Teixeira's slip-up was alarming considering his typically elite ground game.

Jamahal Hill is currently on a three-fight winning streak. An explosive power puncher, 'Sweet Dreams' last fought at UFC on ESPN 40, where he TKO'd Thiago Santos in the fourth round. Hill will need to keep this fight on the feet to have the edge.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Glover Teixeira 43 6'2" 205lbs 76" 33-8-0 Jamahal Hill 31 6'4" 205lbs 79" 11-1-0 (1 NC)

Glover Teixeira vs. Jamahal Hill Prediction

At 43, Teixeira's continued high level of work in the octagon is immensely impressive. Against Hill, though, he will be contending with a more explosive, rangier fighter. He did hold his own against the similarly dangerous, striking-heavy style of Jiri Prochazka last year but appeared to slow down in the championship rounds, ultimately costing himself what could've been a decision win.

Hill, meanwhile, took a long time by his own standards to put Thiago Santos down last year. Fast-paced and powerful on the feet, 'Sweet Dreams' will be in more danger the longer this fight goes on, especially if Teixeira's typically top-notch jiu-jitsu and smothering ground game come into play.

Ultimately, the crafty veteran will have likely learned from the Prochazka setback. He proved there that he can survive a powerful striker so, if he remains alert on the ground too, Teixeira may just get to be a two-time UFC light heavyweight champion.

Prediction: Teixeira via submission

Poll : 0 votes