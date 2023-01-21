UFC 283: Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 21

Zarah Fairn Dos Santos will look to secured her first win in the UFC when she clashes with Josiane Nunes. Santos debuted for the promotion in October 2019 when she fell via first-round submission to Megan Anderson. Since then, she's fought just once, suffering a first-round TKO in February 2020 against Felicia Spencer.

Nunes, meanwhile, has won her two appeances in the octagon thus far. In August 2021, she obliterated Bea Malecki with an overhand left. In February 2022, she survived Ramona Pascual to secure a unanimous decision win.

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 06:50p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Josiane Nunes -540 -135 +900 +250 +5000 Zarah Fairn Dos Santos +420 +1000 +2800 +750 +5000

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Tale of the Tape

Dos Santos will enjoy sizable height and reach advantages over Nunes. While she is certainly bigger and rangier, there's an argument to be made that Dos Santos will still have a sizeable strength disadvantage here. Nunes has explosive hands and an overhand that can put anyone to sleep.

Before UFC, Dos Santos was a women's bantamweight champion in the UK, winning the CWSE title in February 2017. Nunes, meanwhile, hasn't lost a fight in almost a decade, last falling to Taila Santos in November 2013. Since then, she's proven to be a lethal headhunter in the cage.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Josiane Nunes 29 5'2" 145lbs 67" 9-1-0 Zarah Fairn Dos Santos 36 5'10" 145lbs 72" 6-4-0

Josiane Nunes vs. Zarah Fairn Dos Santos Prediction

Dos Santos has thus far failed to gain any traction in the UFC. She hasn't fought in almost three years now either, so inactivity and ring rust could be a problem. Nunes, meanwhile, has looked fairly strong in the octagon and has proven both her power and endurance with her respective UFC wins.

Dos Santos' major reach advantage should help a lot in striking exchanges. However, given Nunes' aggression and speed, she may be able to get past Dos Santos' counterstrikes and attack on the inside. If that happens, this will likely be a short night for both fighters.

Overall, Nunes is the superior all-round fighter and should be able to extend her UFC run to 3-0.

Prediction: Nunes via knockout

