UFC 283: Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Preview, Betting Odds and Prediction - January 21

UFC featherweight and bantamweight Cody Stamann has not fought since June 2022. There, he ended a three-fight losing skid with a quick, first-round TKO win over Eddie Wineland. The fight marked Stamann's first win in over two years in the octagon.

His opponent, Luan Lacerda, will be making his UFC debut against 'Mr Wonderful'. Lacerda has not lost a fight in almost nine years. He has also proven to be a deadly submission master on the ground.

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 06:25p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Luan Lacerda +300 +2000 +600 +800 +5000 Cody Stamann -365 +300 +1400 -150 +5000

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Tale of the Tape

Luan Lacerda will enjoy a sizeable nine-inch reach advantage over Stamman. They both, however, come in at the same height.

Stamman is a blue belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu with a respectable collegiate wrestling pedigree. 'Mr Wonderful' has consistently shown off his commendable gas tank and durability, racking up 11 decision wins.

Lacerda, meanwhile, typically relies on his jiu-jitsu skills and ground-game control to get the job done in the cage. He's utilized a variety of submission holds over the years, including heel hooks, rear-naked chokes, and guillotine chokes.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Luan Lacerda 30 5'7" 135lbs 73" 20-5-0 Cody Stamann 33 5'7" 136lbs 71" 12-1-0

Luan Lacerda vs. Cody Stamann Prediction

Stamann has a knack for dragging fights out and hunting for points. Last year's Eddie Wineland fight did show a more powerful and vicious side to his striking though. However, against an evasive grappler like Lacerda, charging in all guns blazing would likely end badly.

'Mr Wonderful' would be best served relying on his mastery of pressure fighting here to squeeze out a decision win. Lacerda, meanwhile, will need to get in close and get Stamann to the ground if he wants to dominate. His extensive array of killer submissions would likely get him the victory here.

Overall, with more experience and a stronger stand-up game, Stamann should be able to rack up the points to bag a tough decision win.

Prediction: Stamann via decision

