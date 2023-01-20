UFC lightweight prospect Terrance McKinney went 2-1 in his three fights last year. To kick the year off, he made quick work of Fares Ziam, submitting him just over two minutes into round one. He then ate a brutal knee and a series of punches from Drew Dober for a grim TKO loss. McKinney bounced back with another first-round submission win, this time over Erick Gonzales.

Considering his interest in fighting controversial rising star Paddy Pimblett, he will need to string together another win here. His opponent, Ismael Bonfim, is making his UFC debut tonight after a successful showing on Dana White's Contender Series last year.

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim Fight Details

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 07:00p.m. EST (approx)

Venue: Jeunesse Arena, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim Betting Odds

Fighter Moneyline Win by TKO/KO Win by Submission Win by Decision Draw Terrance McKinney -120 +180 +300 +1400 +5000 Ismael Bonfim +100 +200 +500 +1000 +5000

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim Tale of the Tape

McKinney will have both the height and reach advantage against Bonfim. 'T Wrecks' is a high-level wrestler, rising to No.2 in the NCAA Division II rankings during his college days. He's a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu as well and has shown a knack for ground-based combat in the octagon.

Bonfim, meanwhile, has an impressive gas tank and will likely look to drag this fight to the scorecards. His penchant for decision wins is something McKinney has mocked in the lead-up to the fight. 'Marretta' is a versatile fighter overall who is dangerous both on the feet and on the ground.

Fighter Age Height Weight Reach Record Terrance McKinney 28 5'10" 155lbs 73" 13-4-0 Ismael Bonfim 27 5'8" 156lbs 71" 18-3-0

Terrance McKinney vs. Ismael Bonfim Prediction

McKinney's grappling skills continue to grow but he has shown a certain level of recklessness on the feet. His fight with Drew Dober ended all too quickly when he got into a firefight with the hard-hitting veteran. Against a measured, precise competitor like Bonfim, 'T Wrecks' will have to do better on counterstriking and defense.

For Bonfim, the longer this fight goes, the more it plays into his favor. The durable Brazilian has fast hands and a knack for choke holds but is ultimately best-served a pressure fight hunting for points. Ultimately, though, McKinney's wrestling and ground game could be prove to be too much for 'Marretta'.

Prediction: McKinney via submission

